DECEMBER

• Dec. 13: Teddy Bear Party

Teddy Bears for Children’s Health from 8 p.m.-midnight at Fashion Industry Gallery, 1807 Ross Ave. A teddy bear is part of admission. Tickets at TeddyBearParty.org.

• Dec. 13: DFW Pride Happy Hour

The LGBT Chamber of Commerce Foundation invites you to celebrate the holidays at the newest LGBT club from 5-7 p.m. at Magnum Dallas, 1820 W. Mockingbird Lane.

• Dec. 13: A Drag Queen Christmas Party

Denton Pride Foundation presents Holi-Slay Drag Show, Snazzy Christmas Sweater Competition, Holiday Story Time with the Queens, open bar (while supplies last) and food trucks from 7-11 p.m. at North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd, Denton. Free parking and admission. Facebook.com/DentonPrideFoundation.

• Dec. 13-15: Turtle Creek Chorale

The Turtle Creek Chorale presents 40 years of Fa La La at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. For more information visit TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• Dec. 14: Prime Timers

Brunch at 11 a.m. at Angela’s on Lovers Lane, 7979 Inwood Road. chapters.theprimetimersww.com/dallasfortworth.

• Dec. 15: Hard Candy Christmas

Texas Gay Rodeo Association presents its Hard Candy Christmas Charity Show at 7 p.m. at the Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road. TGRA.org.

• Dec. 15: Prime Timers

Prime Timers attend the Uptown Players production of Nutcrackers A-men at Kalita Humphries Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. chapters.theprimetimersww.com/dallasfortworth.

• Dec. 16: Stonewall Democrats of Rockwall

Stonewall Democrats of Rockwall meets at 7:30 p.m. at Harry Meyers Community Center, 815 E. Washington St., Rockwall. For more information, contact Patti or Heidi at [email protected]

• Dec. 16: District 104 ribbon cutting

Ribbon cutting for state Rep. Jessica Gonzalez’s district office from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Oak Cliff Tower, 400 S. Zang Blvd.

• Dec. 17: THRIVE Holiday Party

Holiday Party for LGBTQ adults 50+ from 6-8 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. Questions to [email protected]

• Dec. 18: Prime Timers

Lunch at 12:30 p.m. at Barbec’s, 8949 Garland Road. chapters.theprimetimersww.com/dallasfortworth.

• Dec. 19: Log Cabin Republicans Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans Dallas will hold annual elections to fill seven seats on the organization’s board of directors: president, vice president, treasurer, secretary and three at-large seats. To nominate someone for the board, send nominations to [email protected] detailing the person’s name, the office for which you are nominating them, your name and the name of the person seconding the nomination. Nominees and those nominating them must be members in good standing. For information contact Bo Richardson via email at [email protected]

• Dec. 19: GALA Happy Hour

Free appetizers, game tables, for GALA’s third Thursday happy hour from 5-8:30 p.m. at Henry’s, 5741 Legacy Drive, Suite 100, Plano. For more information visit GalaNorthTexas.org.

• Dec. 19: Rainbow LULAC

Monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Havana, 4006 Cedar Springs Road. For more information visit Lulac.org.

• Dec. 19: Women with Pride Holiday Party

Holiday Party for LGBTQ women from 6-8 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. Questions to [email protected]

• Dec. 24: Chinese food

Congregation Beth El Binah goes out for a traditional Chinese dinner. For information visit BethElBinah.org.

• Dec. 25: Christmas

• Dec. 25: Prime Timers

Potluck at a private home in Carrollton. Call for address and directions 214-218-0912. chapters.theprimetimersww.com/dallasfortworth.

• Dec. 28: Prime Timers

Lunch and planning meeting at 12:30 p.m. at 2 Guys from Italy, 11637 Webb Chapel Road (south of Forest Lane).chapters.theprimetimersww.com/dallasfortworth.

• Dec. 29: Chanukah party

Beth El Binah’s annual Hanukkah party at a private home in East Dallas at 6 p.m. Info at BethElBinah.org.

• Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve

JANUARY

• Jan. 1: New Year’s Day

• Jan. 2: Pride night at Allen Americans

Hockey is for Everyone is the theme of tonight’s game at 7:05 p.m. at Allen Event Center, 200 E. Stacy Road, Allen.

• Jan. 2: Prime Timers

New Years potluck in Oak Cliff. Call for address and directions 214-218-0912. chapters.theprimetimersww.com/dallasfortworth.

• Jan. 7: Brewing Up Business Plano

Develop new business relationships by giving your 30-second commercial/elevator speech, exchanging business cards and learning more about this month’s sponsor from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at 3100 Independence Parkway, Suite 300, Plano. $10 in advance. $20 at the door. Free to Chamber members.

• Jan. 14: Mingle with TWCD

Mingle with The Women’s Chorus of Dallas with 25 percent of your dinner bill going to support the chorus from 4-9:30 p.m. at Rocco’s Uptown, 2717 Howell St. TWCD.org.

• Jan. 14: Same-sex partner grief group

Grief group for those who have lost a same-sex partner through death from 6:45-8 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• Jan. 18: Gaybingo

MyResourceCenter.org.

• Jan. 17-19: Women Lead

Human Rights Campaign presents Women Lead Summit: Leading into the Future at Westin Dallas, 1201 Main St.

• Jan. 24: Educare

Educare presents Becoming Visible: LGBTQ+ Care from Theory to Practice with keynote speaker Tim Johnson from SAGE discussingserious and unique health challenges due to historically unfair and cruel treatment from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Lovers Lane United Methodist Church, 9200 Inwood Road. Register at EducareDallas.com.

• Jan. 28: Get Centered tour

Tour Resource Center and learn about its programs from 5-6:30 p.m. at 5750 Cedar Springs Road. MyResourceCenter.org.

• Jan. 28: Same-sex partner grief group

Grief group for those who have lost a same-sex partner through death from 6:45-8 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• Jan. 31: Business and Community Excellence Awards

Awards luncheon at Renaissance Dallas Hotel. LGBTChamber.com.

Weekly: Lambda Weekly at 1 p.m. on Sunday on 89.3 KNON-FM with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink. This week’s guests is Dallas City Councilman Chad West; Silver Pride Project Coffee and Convo for LGBTQ+ seniors meets Mondays from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Oak Lawn Library, 4100 Cedar Springs Road, Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Grauwyler Park Branch Library, 2146 Gilford St. Wednesdays for Breakfast Club from 10 a.m.-noon at Reverchon Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Ave. and Thursdays for Rainbow Rec from 10 am.-noon at Reverchon Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Ave.; Unwired Group of Crystal Meth Anonymous meets Sunday at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Resource Center, 2701 Reagan St. First Monday is birthday night at 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext. 3 or [email protected]; LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets the second and fourth Sunday from 2–4 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 4105 Junius St. For more info, email [email protected]; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run at Oak Lawn Park, near the intersection of Turtle Creek and Hall Street, every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 8:30 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30–8 p.m. on Mondays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews; Thrive, program of Resource Center for LGBTQ adults 50+ support group every Monday from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by free lunch at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at noon, 6:30 p.m., 7:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 6525 Inwood Road. Call 214-267-0222 for details; LGBT Sex Addicts Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. every Friday at 1919 Independence St., Room 19, Plano. 972-316-9188 for details; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters gay-identified Toastmasters group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. every Monday at the First Unitarian Church, 4015 Normandy Road (does not meet on Mondays that are holidays); United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4–5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.