NOVEMBER

• Nov. 29: Diana Ross World AIDS Day concert

AHF and AIN host a free concert with Diana Ross, R&B singer KeKe Wyatt and singer Teyana Taylor at 7:30 p.m. at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St. Admission is free but reservations are required. For reservations, visit EventBrite.com.

• Nov. 30: 6th Annual Salvation Sisters

The DFW Sisters will hold their sixth annual Salvation Sisters event, from 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m. on the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Throckmorton Street, in front of Hunky’s. The Sisters will be ringing bells and raising money for the food pantry. For information visit DFWSisters.org.

DECEMBER

• Dec. 2: Freakmas

Cassie’s Freakmas Show with auction and prizes from various merchants and individuals arranged by Chad Mantooth benefits Sam Houston Elementary School at 11 p.m. at JR.’s Bar & Grill, 3923 Cedar Springs Road.

• Dec. 2: Stonewall Democrats Holiday Party

Stonewall Democrats of Dallas hold their annual holiday party from 6-10 p.m. at The Round-Up Saloon, featuring a silent auction to raise funds for the upcoming election year. Will also feature catered food and the presentation of several awards, including the Pink Pump Award, the Board Member of the Year Award and the Elected Official of the Year Award. For information visit StonewallDemocratsofDallas.org.

• Dec. 3: Classic Chassis Car Club

LGBT car enthusiasts meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. For more information visit ClassicChassis.com.

• Dec. 3: Oak Lawn Committee meeting

Meetings of the organization that weighs in on development in Oak Lawn are open to the public at 6:30 p.m. at Melrose Hotel, 3015 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Dec. 3: Prime Timers

First Tuesday lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Golden Corral, 3312 Forest Lane. chapters.theprimetimersww.com/dallasfortworth.

• Dec. 3: Red Ribbon

Commemorate World AIDS Day at Red Ribbon presented by Dallas Red Foundation and Resource Center frp, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hilton Dallas Park Cities, 5954 Luther Lane.

• Dec. 5: Brewing Up Business

Develop new business relationships by giving your 30-second elevator speech, exchange business cards and learn more about this month’s sponsor at 8:30 a.m. at Crickles and Co., 4000 Cedar Springs Road Suite E. $10 in advance. $20 at the door. Free to LGBT Chamber members.

• Dec. 5: GLFD Holiday Party

Gay and Lesbian Fund for Dallas holds its holiday party to thank supporters from 6-8 p.m. at Musume sushi restaurant, 2330 Flora St. in Dallas. For information visit GLFD.org.

• Dec. 6: Federal Club

Holiday party. DFWFederalClub.org

• Dec. 7: Lost Souls Rugby Toy Drive and Tacky Sweater Contest

Lost Souls Rugby toy drive benefits Adelfa Botello Callejo Elementary School and the tacky sweater contest is just for fun from 6-9 p.m. at the Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road. RoundupSaloon.com.

• Dec. 7: Sleigh Ball

BearDance presents Sleigh Ball benefiting Resource Center from 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. at Dallas Eagle,

5740 Maple Ave.

• Dec. 7-8: The Nutcracker

North Central Ballet presents The Nutcracker with discounts sponsored by Dallas Voice. With promo code: BALLET, buy one and at one half off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at Will Rogers Auditorium, 3401 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. NorthCentralBallet.com.

• Dec. 8: The Dallas Way Winter Brunch

Annual brunch benefiting The Dallas Way hosted by Richard Shampain and Jeff Henderson from noon-2 p.m. at 4060 Cochran Chapel. $50 reservation, $60 at the door. TheDallasWay.org.

• Dec. 8: Prime Timers

Games hosted at a private home in Carrollton. Call for address and directions 214-218-0912. chapters.theprimetimersww.com/dallasfortworth.

• Dec. 8: Stocking auction

Stockings benefit Legacy Founders Cottage from 7-10 p.m. at The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

• Dec. 9: Creating Change Host Committee Meeting

The Task Force needs volunteers to plan the January 15-19 Creating Change Conference in Dallas. Committees include fundraising, special events, hospitality, recruitment. Dinner at 7 p.m. and meeting from 7:30-9 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. For more information visit CreatingChange.org.

• Dec. 9: Black Tie Dinner Wrap Party

Black Tie Dinner distributes checks to its 2019 beneficiaries from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Southside Music Hall at Gilley’s, 1135 S. Lamar St. BlackTie.org.

Weekly: Lambda Weekly at 1 p.m. on Sunday on 89.3 KNON-FM with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink. This week’s guest is The Women’s Chorus of Dallas Artistic Director Melinda Imthurn; Silver Pride Project Coffee and Convo for LGBTQ+ seniors meets Mondays from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Oak Lawn Library, 4100 Cedar Springs Road, Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Grauwyler Park Branch Library, 2146 Gilford St. Wednesdays for Breakfast Club from 10 a.m.-noon at Reverchon Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Ave. and Thursdays for Rainbow Rec from 10 am.-noon at Reverchon Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Ave.; Unwired Group of Crystal Meth Anonymous meets Sunday at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Resource Center, 2701 Reagan St.; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext. 3 or [email protected]; LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets the second and fourth Sunday from 2–4 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 4105 Junius St. For more info, email [email protected]; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run at Oak Lawn Park, near the intersection of Turtle Creek and Hall Street, every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 8:30 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30–8 p.m. on Mondays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews; Thrive, program of Resource Center for LGBTQ adults 50+ support group every Monday from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by free lunch at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at noon, 6:30 p.m., 7:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 6525 Inwood Road. Call 214-267-0222 for details; LGBT Sex Addicts Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. every Friday at 1919 Independence St., Room 19, Plano. 972-316-9188 for details; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters gay-identified Toastmasters group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. every Monday at the First Unitarian Church, 4015 Normandy Road (does not meet on Mondays that are holidays); United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4–5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.