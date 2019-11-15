Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at [email protected] or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at [email protected] by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

NOVEMBER

• Nov. 16: Snowball Gaybingo

Gaybingo from 5-9 p.m. at the Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at MyResourceCenter.org.

• Nov. 16: Silence=Death: Counter the Homphobic Threat

An East Texas hate group is coming to Dallas to put on a “straight pride” event. The DFW Anti-Fascist League remembers the Oak Lawn attacks and the transphobic murders with a counter-protest from 10-11:30 a.m. at Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla St.

• Nov. 16-Dec. 20: Fair Park Pop-Ups

Through Dec. 20, Fair Park will host Fair Park Pop-Ups, series of free park days and movie nights every Friday and Saturday at the lagoon from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and movies at 6 p.m. at the bandshell starting Dec. 13. FairPark.org.

• Nov. 17: Transgender Awareness Panel

Panel discussion with Amber Briggle, Tracy James Jones, V Johnson and James Jackson, from 2-4 p.m. at Denton Unitarian Universalist Fellowship,

1111 Cordell St., Denton.

• Nov. 18: Stonewall Democrats of Rockwall

Stonewall Democrats of Rockwall meets at 7:30 p.m. at Harry Meyers Community Center, 815 E. Washington St., Rockwall. For more information, contact Patti or Heidi at [email protected]

• Nov. 19: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

Largest Democratic club in Texas meets at 6:30 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave. For more information visit StonewallDemocratsofDallas.org.

• Nov. 19: LGBT Caucus in San Antonio

The Texas House LGBT Caucus including four local legislative allied members, holds a community event to recap the 86th legislative session at

5:30 p.m. at Radius Center Auditorium, 106 Auditorium Circle #120,

San Antonio.

• Nov. 20: Resource Center Speakers Series

Third in The Dallas Way, Resource Center and UNT Library’s speaker series on LGBT history in Dallas. Agatha Beins speaks on the AIDS Memorial Quilt, Art and Activism. A wine and light bites reception at 5:30 p.m. and speaker from 6-7 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. Free. RSVP to [email protected]

• Nov. 20: Prime Timers

Lunch at 12:30 p.m. at Charco Broiler Steakhouse, 413 W. Jefferson Blvd. chapters.theprimetimersww.com/dallasfortworth.

• Nov. 20: Transgender Day of Remembrance

Cathedral of Hope and Transgender Pride of Dallas present Transgender Day of Remembrance at 7 p.m. at J. Erik Jonsson Library, 1515 Young St.

• Nov. 21: GALA Happy Hour

Free appetizers, game tables, for GALA’s third Thursday happy hour from 5-8:30 p.m. at Henry’s, 5741 Legacy Drive, Suite 100, Plano. For more information visit GalaNorthTexas.org.

• Nov. 21: THRIVE Potluck

Thanksgiving potluck for LGBTQ adults 50+ from 6-8 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. Questions to [email protected]

• Nov. 21: Rainbow LULAC

Monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Havana, 4006 Cedar Springs Road. For more information visit Lulac.org.

• Nov. 21: LRC Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans of Dallas holds its November monthly meeting with featured speaker Michael Cargill, at

The Centrum. Cocktails at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m. For more information, email [email protected]

• Nov. 22: Gay Chorus Deep South

Screening of the film about the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus’ Deep South tour. Former Turtle Creek Chorale artistic director Tim Seelig will be in attendance from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road. $10. Tickets at Eventbrite.com.

• Nov. 23: Trans/SOFFA support group

An open group for those who identify as other than their assigned birth gender, significant others, friends, family and allies at 5 p.m. at Heart of the Matter Healing Center, 2060 N. Collins Blvd., Richardson.

• Nov. 24: Prime Timers

Games hosted at a private home in Rockwall. Call for address and directions 214-218-0912. chapters.theprimetimersww.com/dallasfortworth.

• Nov. 26: Grief group

Grief group for persons who have lost a same-sex spouse meets the second and fourth Tuesdays each month from 6:45-8 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. For more information visit MyResourceCenter.org.

• Nov. 28: Thanksgiving Celebration

Community Thanksgiving celebration. Food service from 2-6 p.m. and live entertainment at 3 p.m. at The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

• Nov. 29: Diana Ross World AIDS Day concert

AHF and AIN host a free concert with Diana Ross, R&B singer KeKe Wyatt and singer Teyana Taylor at 7:30 p.m. at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St.

DECEMBER

• Dec. 3: Classic Chassis Car Club

LGBT car enthusiasts meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. For more information visit ClassicChassis.com.

………………….

Weekly: Lambda Weekly at 1 p.m. on Sunday on 89.3 KNON-FM with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink. This week’s guest Mathew Shurka talking about conversion therapy; Silver Pride Project Coffee and Convo for LGBTQ+ seniors meets Mondays from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Oak Lawn Library, 4100 Cedar Springs Road, Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Grauwyler Park Branch Library, 2146 Gilford St. Wednesdays for Breakfast Club from 10 a.m.-noon at Reverchon Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Ave. and Thursdays for Rainbow Rec from 10 am.-noon at Reverchon Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Ave.; Unwired Group of Crystal Meth Anonymous meets Sunday at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Resource Center, 2701 Reagan St.; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext. 3 or [email protected]; LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets the second and fourth Sunday from 2–4 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 4105 Junius St. For more info, email [email protected]; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run at Oak Lawn Park, near the intersection of Turtle Creek and Hall Street, every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 8:30 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30–8 p.m. on Mondays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews; Thrive, program of Resource Center for LGBTQ adults 50+ support group every Monday from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by free lunch at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at noon, 6:30 p.m., 7:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 6525 Inwood Road. Call 214-267-0222 for details; LGBT Sex Addicts Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. every Friday at 1919 Independence St., Room 19, Plano. 972-316-9188 for details; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters gay-identified Toastmasters group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. every Monday at the First Unitarian Church, 4015 Normandy Road (does not meet on Mondays that are holidays); United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4–5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.