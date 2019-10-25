Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at [email protected] or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at [email protected] by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

OCTOBER

•Oct. 25: Last Day to Apply for Ballot by Mail

• Oct. 26: Trans/SOFFA support group

An open group for those who identify as other than their assigned birth gender, significant others, friends, family and allies at 5 p.m. at Heart of the Matter Healing Center, 2060 N. Collins Blvd., Richardson.

• Oct. 26: Spooktacular

LGBT Chamber Foundation raises money for its scholarship fund with DJ Corey Craig, open bar, drag hostesses and costume required from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. at Park West, 4123 Cedar Springs Road. LGBTChamberFoundation.org.

• Oct. 26: Silver Pride Halloween

Food, beer, wine, games and fun at Silver Pride Project’s Halloween Extravaganza. Come in your most exciting Halloween costume for a contest with prizes. If you are going to the Oak Lawn Block Party after you can leave your car parked at the library and ride share to the strip. From 6-9 p.m. at Grauwyler Park Library, 2146 Gilford St. Free.

• Oct. 26: DFW Federal Club luncheon

Presentation on the impact of women leaders within HRC from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at The Tower Club, Thanksgiving Tower 48th Floor, 1601 Elm St. Free for Federal Club members. $35 for their guests. $50 advance. $55 at the door. $10 self parking. Business casual. 2019OctLuncheon.eventbrite.com.

• Oct. 26-27: Dallas Festival of the Arts

Two-day arts festival featuring 185 local and regional artists and crafters from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday at Kidd Springs Park, 1003 Cedar Hill Ave. For more information visit DallasFestivaloftheArts.net.

• Oct. 27: Prime Timers

Games hosted in Hickory Creek by Chris and Robert. Call 214-218-0912 for address and directions. chapters.theprimetimersww.com/dallasfortworth.

• Oct. 29: GayLFD Membership Reception

The Gay and Lesbian Fund for Dallas holds its annual Membership Appreciation Reception fropm 6-8 p.m. at Daniel Padilla Gallery, 2629 N. Stemmons Freeway, #104. The event includes complimentary bites and beverages. For information visit GLFD.org.

• Oct. 30: Resource Center Speakers Series

UT doctoral candidate Chris Babits speaks about conversion therapy. A wine and light bites reception at 5:30 p.m. and speaker from 6-7 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. Free. RSVP to [email protected]

• Oct. 30: THRIVE Zoo Outing

Free outing for LGBTQ adults 50+ to the Dallas Zoo from noon-3 p.m. Must RSVP to [email protected]

• Oct. 31: Denton Halloween Fest

Denton Pride Foundation presents Denton Halloween Fest with drag show, costume contest, music, food and vendors from 6 p.m.-midnight at North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd., Denton. Free. DentonPride.com.

• Oct. 31: Creating Change Early Registration deadline

Early registration for the 2020 Creating Change Conference, happening Jan. 15-19 in Dallas, ends today. For information on registering and volunteer opportunities, visit CreatingChange.org.

NOVEMBER

• Nov. 2: Glory HOLElelujah

The United Court fundraiser for the new non-profit Safe To Be from 6-10 p.m. at Dallas Eagle, 5740 Maple Ave.

• Nov. 5: Prime Timers

First Tuesday lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Golden Corral, 3312 Forest Lane. chapters.theprimetimersww.com/dallasfortworth.

• Nov. 5: Classic Chassis Car Club

LGBT car enthusiasts meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. For more information visit ClassicChassis.com.

• Nov. 7: Brewing Up Business

Develop new business relationships by giving your 30-second elevator speech, exchange business cards and learn more about this month’s sponsor at 8:30 a.m. at Crickles and Co., 4000 Cedar Springs Road Suite E. $10 in advance. $20 at the door. Free to LGBT Chamber members.

• Nov. 9: Prime Timers

Brunch at 11 a.m. at Barbec’s, 8949 Garland Road. RSVP 214-218-0912.

• Nov. 10: Prime Timers

Games at 2 p.m. in Carrollton hosted by Brian. Call 214-218-0912 for address and directions. chapters.theprimetimersww.com/dallasfortworth.