• Through Oct. 30: Early voting continues

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Support Group for people 50 and older meets virtually from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. led by a SMU Intern from their counseling program. A secure Zoom Room opens at 11:30 a.m. for people to join and chat. Email THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org to request the link.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

• Now on exhibit: Westland

Texas artist Jon Flaming showcases a new body of work exploring cowboy culture and the rural Southwest. Through Jan. 24. Artspace111, 111 Hampton St, Fort Worth.

• Now on exhibit: Gabriel Dawe

Mexican-Canadian celebrated for his site-specific installations of multicolored thread, the artist’s work spans a varied spectrum of scale and media from immersive chromatic installations to tabletop sculptures made of common domestic items. Through Oct. 31 at Talley Dunn Gallery, 5020 Tracey St. To schedule an appointment, contact info@Talleydunn.com.

• Now on exhibit: In America-Joey Brock

Joey Brock explores self-acceptance in his series of collage-portraits. Through Oct. 31. Ro2 Art, 110 N. Akard St.

• Now on exhibit: Acting Out: Cabinet Cards and the Making of Modern Photography

The first-ever in-depth examination of the photographic phenomenon of cabinet cards, America’s main format for photographic portraiture through the last three decades of the nineteenth century. Through Nov. 1. Amon Carter Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd. Free.

• Now on exhibit: Contemporary Art + Design: New Acquisitions

Recently acquired paintings, installations, jewelry, furnishings and design objects featuring artists from 11 countries — including artists based in Texas and emerging painters and designers—the exhibition samples new directions for the growth of the DMA’s collection. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 North Harwood St. Through March 7. Free.

• Now on exhibit: Healing Pieces

Three artworks debut this fall in Dallas as the first iteration of Healing Pieces: Offerings of Art, Expression and Nature, a collaborative multi-year arts and engagement initiative led by SMU Meadows School of the Arts’ Ignite/Arts Dallas program with myriad partner organizations and individuals. Through Dec. 10 each at a different park. For more information, visit HealingPieces.art.

…………………………

OCTOBER

• Oct. 23: Vote by mail applications due

• Oct. 23: Movie Night

Movie night in Strauss Square: The Addams Family at 7 p.m. and IT at 9:30 p.m. Strauss Square, 2389 Flora St. Tickets at ATTPAC.org.

• Oct. 23: Drive-In Film Festival

Dallas Film presents the film Friday Night Lights. Gates open at 6 p.m. Showtime 7:15 p.m. No reservations. Four Corners Brewery, 1311 S. Ervay St.

• Oct. 24: Get Up Stand Up!

Kitchen Dog Theater presents a socially distanced drive-in celebration of democracy. Concerts held behind KDT’s new compound at 7:30 p.m. at 4774 Algiers St. $30 per car plus $15 for each additional passenger. Kitchendogtheater.org.

• Oct. 24: TITAS Does Drag

TITAS/Dance Unbound, in association with the AT&T Performing Arts Center presents a new initiative, “TITAS/Unfitltered,” and the first event is “TITAS Does Drag: The Rose Room on Tour.” The special performance event features the cast of The Rose Room, with Cassie Nova as emcee along with Blu Valentine, Chanel LaMasters, Fantasha, Jenna Skyy, Kelexis Davenport, Krystal Summers, Layla LaRue and Sasha Andrews. All COVID safety restrictions will be in place, including masks and socially-distanced seating. Tickets start at $39; for tickets and information visit Tickets.ATTPAC.org.

• Oct. 24: Art Walk West

Art Walk West celebrates the creative culture of West Dallas and winds through Trinity Groves and the emerging Tin District. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Free. WestDallasChamber.org.

• Oct. 24: Drive-In Film Festival

Dallas Film presents the film The Rookie. Gates open at 6 p.m. Showtime 7:15 p.m. No reservations. Four Corners Brewery, 1311 S. Ervay St.

• Oct. 24: ‘Felt Sense’ and ‘Coalescense’

Opening reception for Felt Sense, works by Nicole Havekost, and for Bumin Kim’s Coalescense. Both run through Nov. 28 at Ro2 Art The Cedars, 1501 S. Ervay. Noon-5 p.m. Free tickets via EventBrite.

• Oct. 27: LGBT Grief Group

Grief group for those who have lost a same-sex partner currently meeting virtually at 6:45 p.m. Contact Ray at raymond.sablack@gmail.com for Zoom room access.

• Oct. 29-Nov. 4 ‘1984’ at Circle Theatre

Circle Theatre presents a digitally-recorded performance of George Orwell’s 1984, adapted for the stage by Michael Gene Sullivan, available through Vimeo at 8 p.m. Oct. 29-Nov. 4. Tickets are free, but you must reserve your ticket at CircleTheatre.com/1984 (use code “1984” at checkout). After you reserve your ticket, you will receive a link to the video recording via email the day before the performance.

• Oct. 29: Women Leading in Government

Virtual summit. Breaking barriers and bias presented by the Dallas Police Department Office of Community Affairs. Exploration of discrimination, gender-inclusive leadership, fostering confidence and resilience and women leading in a post-COVID world from 10-11:30 a.m.. Tickets at Eventbrite.

• Oct. 30: Last day of early voting

• Oct. 31: Halloween

• Oct. 31: Get Up Stand Up!

Kitchen Dog Theater presents a socially distanced drive-in celebration of democracy. Concerts held behind KDT’s new compound at 7:30 p.m. at 4774 Algiers St. $30 per car plus $15 for each additional passenger. KitchendogTheater.org.

• Oct. 31: Dia De Los Muertos Family Concert

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra features music by Mexican composers and dances from the Anita M. Martinez Ballet Folkorico at 11 a.m. at Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. A video of the performance will be available in November. Tickets available at MYDSO.com.

…………………………

NOVEMBER

• Nov. 3: Election Day

• Nov. 3: Get Up Stand Up!

Kitchen Dog Theater presents a socially distanced drive-in celebration of democracy. Concerts held behind KDT’s new compound at 7:30 p.m. at 4774 Algiers St. $30 per car plus $15 for each additional passenger. KitchendogTheater.org.

• Nov. 5: ‘A House for Texas’

Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society at 6 p.m. presents a live streamed event,“A Conversation with the Author and Photographer,” A behind-the-scenes peek at the Elbert Williams House, 3805 McFarlin Blvd. in University Park, which is featured in A House for Texas, with text and drawings by R. Lawrence Good, FAIA, and photographs by Charles Davis Smith, FAIA. The house is known for its remarkable design, and the book was created in hopes of increasing interest in the house so that more people will celebrate its remarkable design and help ensure its preservation. Tickets are available online at the Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society’s website, pchps.org Cost for the event plus the book through the website is $30 plus $6. All proceeds from the sale of the book benefit PCHPS.

• Nov. 5: Reliant Lights Strauss Square

A benefit concert for AT&T Performing Arts Center featuring Jake Dexter & the Main Street Sound at 7 p.m. Strauss Square, 2389 Flora St. Tickets at ATTPAC.org.

• Nov. 6: Harvesting Gratitude reception

Coalition for Aging LGBT presents its 4th annual Harvesting Gratitude reception from 6-7 p.m. at Preston Tower Community Room, ground floor, 6211 W. Northwest Highway. Business casual. Drinks and light refreshments served. Status of the event will be monitored following latest CDC guidelines.

• Nov. 6-7: Under the Stars

Avant Chamber Ballet presents three new works at Strauss Square, 2389 Flora St. Tickets and info at ATTPAC.org.

• Nov. 6-8: Verdigris Ensemble

After nearly seven months of uncertainty and musical deprivation, five Verdigris musicians open a window into their COVID experience. Solos and ensemble pieces handpicked by singers will tell a tale of despair, hope, and growth. Weaving together reflection and song, their stories coalesce to form a picture of resilience. Arts Mission Oak Clliff, 410 S. Windomere. Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. Nov. 7-8 at 2 p.m. Tickets at Verdigrismusic.org.

• Nov. 7-8: Dallas Digithon

24HourDallas presents the Dallas Digithon, from noon Nov. 7-noon Nov.8, broadcasting from On The Levee, 1108 Quaker St. Viewers can tune in at DallasDigithon.com. The event was created to benefit Dallas area artists left unemployed by the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic. Artists and arts organizations from all disciplines are invited to apply to have their work represented in the 24-hour variety show, Dallas artists can apply for relief grants and individuals can donate to the effort on the Dallas Digithon website.

• Nov. 20: Parsons Dance

TITAS/Dance Unbound presents Parsons Dance at the Winspear Opera House. Tickets at ATTPAC.org.

• Nov. 20-23: Bruce Wood Dance

Bruce Wood Dance presents Hope: A Virtual Dance Experience. 72 hours on Vimeo. Seven dance films with world premieres and a classic by Bruce Wood. Visit BruceWoodDance.org for more information.

• Nov. 21: Canned food drive

Lost Souls Rugby will be in the parking lot of the Round-Up Saloon collecting canned goods benefiting Resource Center Food Pantry from noon-4 p.m.

• Nov. 21-22: Funky Finds

Holiday handmade and vintage market featuring 150 makers and pickers at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, Exhibits and Cattle 1 Buildings, 3401 Burnett-Tandy Drive, Fort Worth from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.

• Nov. 27-Feb. 21: Vivian Maier: The Color Works

This exhibit captures the street life of Chicago and New York, and includes a number of the artist’s enigmatic self-portraits

made during the last 30 years of her life. Arlington Museum of Art, 201 W. Main St., Arlington. More info at ArlingtonMuseum.org.

• Nov. 7-Dec. 31: Holiday at the Arboretum

Two large-scale exhibits are featured: the classic 12 Days of Christmas depicting each day in the beloved carol with 25-foot tall elaborately decorated Victorian-style gazebos; and the return and expansion of The Pauline and Austin Neuhoff Christmas Village highlighting 14 old world European-style shops in a magical setting. Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road. Check website for hours, prices and purchase timed tickets at DallasAboretum.org.

• Nov. 27-Jan. 1: Vitruvian Lights

More than 1.5 million lights of all colors bedeck over 550 trees in Addison’s Vitruvian Park.Visitors can drive through the park to see the lights, or park in one of three lots and walk the park in a socially distanced manner. 3966 Vitruvian Way,

Addison. 5-11 p.m. Free.

…………………………

DECEMBER

• Dec. 10-18: Chanukah

• Dec. 12: Toy Drive

Lost Souls Rugby will be in the Round-Up parking lot collecting unwrapped toys benefiting the Adelfa Callejo School from noon-4 p.m.

• Dec. 18: “A Holly Jolly Celebration”

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents a holiday celebration featuring sing-along at 7 p.m. on Bloomberg Television.

• Dec. 25: Christmas

• Dec. 31: New Years Eve

…………………………

JANUARY

• Jan. 1: New Years Day

• Jan. 27-31: Creating Change

The LGBTQ Task Force’s annual activists conference will be held virtually. Dallas Voice will have details as they’re released.