OCTOBER

• Oct. 18: DFW Federal Club Happy Hour

DFW Federal Club meets for happy hour from 6-8 p.m. at Souk, 3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 114. DFWFederalClub.org.

• Oct. 19: Goosebumps Gaybingo

Gaybingo from 5-9 p.m. at the Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at MyResourceCenter.org.

• Oct. 19: Lez Talk Dallas

Lez Talk Dallas conference featuring keynote address, panel discussions, workshops and networking from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. For more information visit LezTalkDallas.com.

• Oct. 19: QueerBomb 2019

Gates open at 6 p.m. The rally with speakers at 7:30 p.m. The liberation march at 8 p.m. The celebration from 9 p.m.-midnight at Deep Ellum Art Company, 3200 Commerce St. Free.

• Oct. 19: Boo-lathon

Animal Crusaders of Texas presents Pins 4 Paws Boo-lathon family bowling event. Silent auction, door prizes, raffles. Prizes for best costumes, top scores. Free desserts. From 12:30-4 p.m. at Plano Super Bowl, 2521 Avenue K, Plano. Register at arcrescuetx.org.

• Oct. 19: Fall Festival

Free games, bounce house, face painting, indoor keno and card games, petting zoo and pet adoptions from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Aley United Methodist Church, 1215 W. Cedar Creek Parkway, Seven Points. Facebook.com/aleyumchurch

• Oct. 21: Stonewall Democrats of Rockwall

Stonewall Democrats of Rockwall meets at 7:30 p.m. at Harry Meyers Community Center, 815 E. Washington St., Rockwall. For more information, contact Patti or Heidi at [email protected]

• Oct. 21- Nov. 1: Early Voting

• Oct. 22: Family Night at Durkins Pizza

GALA family night’s 10th year of networking, socializing, happy hour, rock n’ roll and pizza and 10 percent

of proceeds benefits GALA Youth from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Durkins Pizza, 8930 State Hwy 121, McKinney. For more information visit GalaNorthTexas.org.

• Oct. 22: Grief group

Grief group for persons who have lost a same-sex spouse meets the second and fourth Tuesdays each month from 6:45-8 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• Oct. 22: Prime Timers

Lunch at 12:30 p.m. at Asian King Buffet, 953 Melbourne Road, Hurst.

• Oct. 24: Prime Timers

Dinner at 7 p.m. at Flying Fish, 6126 Luther Lane. RSVP 214-218-0912. chapters.theprimetimersww.com/dallasfortworth.

• Oct. 24: AIN presents Art+Fashion+Community

Special art exhibition, fashion from local designers, drinks, bites and a silent auction of wearable T-shirts created by Texas celebrity designers and artists from 6-9 p.m. at Samuel Lynne Galleries, 1105 Dragon St. $55. AINDallas.org.

• Oct. 24: TPIF DFW Legacy Workshop

Texas Pride Impact Funds planned giving discussion. Wine and light bites served at 6 p.m. at The Dallas Foundation, Old Parkland, 3926 Maple Ave., Suite 390. RSVP to [email protected]

• Oct. 25: Last Day to Apply for Ballot by Mail

• Oct. 26: Trans/SOFFA support group

An open group for those who identify as other than their assigned birth gender, significant others, friends, family and allies at 5 p.m. at Heart of the Matter Healing Center, 2060 N. Collins Blvd., Richardson.

• Oct. 26: Spooktacular

LGBT Chamber Foundation raises money for its scholarship fund with DJ Corey Craig, open bar, drag hostesses and costume required from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. at Park West, 4123 Cedar Springs Road. LGBTChamberFoundation.org.

• Oct. 26: Silver Pride Halloween

Food, beer, wine, games and fun at Silver Pride Project’s Halloween Extravaganza. Come in your most exciting Halloween costume for a contest with prizes. If you are going to the Oak Lawn Block Party after you can leave your car parked at the library and ride share to the strip. From 6-9 p.m. at Grauwyler Park Library, 2146 Gilford St. Free.

• Oct. 26: DFW Federal Club luncheon

Presentation on the impact of women leaders within HRC from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at The Tower Club, Thanksgiving Tower 48th Floor, 1601 Elm St. Free for Federal Club members. $35 for their guests. $50 advance. $55 at the door. $10 self parking. Business casual. 2019OctLuncheon.eventbrite.com.

• Oct. 26-27: Dallas Festival of the Arts

Two-day arts festival featuring 185 local and regional artists and crafters from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday at Kidd Springs Park, 1003 Cedar Hill Ave. For more information visit DallasFestivaloftheArts.net.

• Oct. 27: Prime Timers

Games hosted in Hickory Creek by Chris and Robert. Call 214-218-0912 for address and directions. chapters.theprimetimersww.com/dallasfortworth.

• Oct. 29: GayLFD Membership Reception

The Gay and Lesbian Fund for Dallas holds its annual Membership Appreciation Reception from 6-8 p.m. at Daniel Padilla Gallery, 2629 N. Stemmons Freeway, #104. The event includes complimentary bites and beverages. For information visit GLFD.org.

• Oct. 30: Resource Center Speakers Series

UT doctoral candidate Chris Babits speaks about conversion therapy. A wine and light bites reception at 5:30 p.m. and speaker from 6-7 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. Free. RSVP to [email protected]

• Oct. 30: THRIVE Zoo Outing

Free outing for LGBTQ adults 50+ to the Dallas Zoo from noon-3 p.m. Must RSVP to [email protected]

• Oct. 31: Denton Halloween Fest

Denton Pride Foundation presents Denton Halloween Fest with drag show, costume contest, music, food and vendors from 6 p.m.-midnight at North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd., Denton. Free. DentonPride.com.

NOVEMBER

• Nov. 5: Election Day

Weekly: Lambda Weekly at 1 p.m. on Sunday on 89.3 KNON-FM with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink. This week’s guest is Dallas City Councilman David Blewett; Silver Pride Project Coffee and Convo for LGBTQ+ seniors meets Mondays from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Oak Lawn Library, 4100 Cedar Springs Road, Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Grauwyler Park Branch Library, 2146 Gilford St. Wednesdays for Breakfast Club from 10 a.m.-noon at Reverchon Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Ave. and Thursdays for Rainbow Rec from 10 am.-noon at Reverchon Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Ave.; Unwired Group of Crystal Meth Anonymous meets Sunday at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Resource Center, 2701 Reagan St.; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext. 3 or [email protected]; LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets the second and fourth Sunday from 2–4 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 4105 Junius St. For more info, email [email protected]; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run at Oak Lawn Park, near the intersection of Turtle Creek and Hall Street, every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 8:30 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30–8 p.m. on Mondays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews; Thrive, program of Resource Center for LGBTQ adults 50+ support group every Monday from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by free lunch at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at noon, 6:30 p.m., 7:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 6525 Inwood Road. Call 214-267-0222 for details; LGBT Sex Addicts Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. every Friday at 1919 Independence St., Room 19, Plano. 972-316-9188 for details; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters gay-identified Toastmasters group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. every Monday at the First Unitarian Church, 4015 Normandy Road (does not meet on Mondays that are holidays); United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4–5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.