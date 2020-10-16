Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Through Oct. 30: Early voting continues

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

• Now on exhibit: Gabriel Dawe

Mexican-Canadian celebrated for his site-specific installations of multicolored thread, the artist’s work spans a varied spectrum of scale and media from immersive chromatic installations to tabletop sculptures made of common domestic items. Through Oct. 31 at Talley Dunn Gallery, 5020 Tracey St. To schedule an appointment, contact info@Talleydunn.com.

• Now on exhibit: In America-Joey Brock

Joey Brock explores self-acceptance in his series of collage-portraits. Through Oct. 31. Ro2 Art, 110 N. Akard St.

• Now on exhibit: Acting Out: Cabinet Cards and the Making of Modern Photography

The first-ever in-depth examination of the photographic phenomenon of cabinet cards, America’s main format for photographic portraiture through the last three decades of the nineteenth century. Through Nov. 1. Amon Carter Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd. Free.

• Now on exhibit: Contemporary Art + Design: New Acquisitions

Recently acquired paintings, installations, jewelry, furnishings and design objects featuring artists from 11 countries — including artists based in Texas and emerging painters and designers—the exhibition samples new directions for the growth of the DMA’s collection. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 North Harwood St. Through March 7. Free.

OCTOBER

• Oct. 17: All Eyes on Texas

Equality Texas celebrates LGBTQ History Month honoring Lori Olson, who took backlash for supporting LGBTQ youth and the first Wimberley Pride, transgender activist Emmett Schelling and Dell Technologies, which has stood for equality. Virtual event from 6-9 p.m. includes social lounge, exhibition hall, entertainment, All Eyes on Texas program and dance party. $125. For students, seniors and those experiencing hardship, 500 tickets will be available for $25. https://secure.everyaction.com/ooXcxursw0q5E5oKGb4yvw2.

• Oct. 17: Get Up Stand Up!

Kitchen Dog Theater presents a socially distanced drive-in celebration of democracy. Concerts held behind KDT’s new compound at 7:30 p.m. at 4774 Algiers St. $30 per car plus $15 for each additional passenger. KitchendogTheater.org.

• Oct. 17: Robert Lansden: Wheels of Time

Cris Worley Fine Arts, 1845 Levee St., Ste. 110, hosts an open house from noon-4 p.m., for the gallery’s new exhibition, Robert Lansden: Wheel of Time, which runs through Nov. 10. To follow proper social distancing protocols, only 10 visitors will be allowed in the gallery at one time. Appointments for the open house are not required but are encouraged. For information call 214-745-1415.

• Oct. 17: Singularis: New Drawings by Jake Gilson

Singularis, an exhibition of new drawings by Jake Gilson, will be on display Oct. 17-Nov. 14 at William Campbell Contemporary Art, 4935 Byers Ave., Fort Worth, with an opening event on Oct. 17 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The gallery will also soon offer a 3-D virtual tour of the show, to be available online at WilliamCampbellContemporaryArt.com.

• Oct. 17: Todd Camplin CALM & storm

Open house from noon-4 p.m. at Holly Johnson Gallery, 1845 East Levee St. #100. HollyJohnsonGallery.com

• Oct. 18: Black Tie LIVE! Because the COVID-19 pandemic precludes the usual in-person, sit-down dinner format that has allowed Black Tie Dinner to raise millions for its beneficiaries over the years, Black Tie this year is going live with a one-hour TV give-a-thon being broadcast on WFAA-TV, beginning at 4 p.m. There will be a virtual auction, going live on the Black Tie website in the days before the live show, and there will still be a raffle for a brand new Mercedes Benz, courtesy of Park Place Motors. For information, visit BlackTie.org.

• Oct. 18: Walk Against Hate

The Anti-Defamation League’s annual Walk Against Hate is virtual at 11 a.m. Free, although ADL encourages participants to fundraise to fight antisemitism, racism and other forms of hate. ADL.org.

• Oct. 18: Divas for Democracy

Drag Out The Vote presents “Divas for Democracy,” a streaming program of lip sync and live singing pairing divas of drag with divas of the Broadway stage at 7 p.m. Tickets are only $5 and benefit @DragOutTheVote efforts. Extra donations are encouraged. The event streams exclusively on StageIt. Visit DragOutTheVote2020.org for details.

• Oct. 19: Jennifer Holiday’ 60th Birthday Celebration

Stellar hosts a virtual concert celebrating the 60th birthday of “the original Dreamgirl” Jennifer Holliday on Monday, Oct. 19, from 7-9 p.m., with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Healthy Houston Foundation. Tickets are $20, available online at StellarTickets.com. The event is presented by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation and the Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition.

• Oct. 22: Advanced Skin Fitness Fall Carnival

Their own version of the state fair. Carnival games and some special surprises with fun for the kids. Special carnival food menu featuring corndogs, cotton candy, funnel cakes, deep fried Oreo cookies and more. Discounts on services. Advanced Skin Fitness, 2928 Oak Lawn Ave. RSVP so they can prepare for food and prizes. 214-521-5277.

• Oct. 23: Vote by mail applications due

• Oct. 24: TITAS Does Drag

TITAS/Dance Unbound, in association with the AT&T Performing Arts Center presents a new initiative, “TITAS/Unfitltered,” and the first event is “TITAS Does Drag: The Rose Room on Tour.” The special performance event features the cast of The Rose Room, with Cassie Nova as emcee along with Blu Valentine, Chanel LaMasters, Fantasha, Jenna Skyy, Kelexis Davenport, Krystal Summers, Layla LaRue and Sasha Andrews. All COVID safety restrictions will be in place, including masks and socially-distanced seating. Tickets start at $39; for tickets and information visit Tickets.ATTPAC.org.

• Oct. 27: LGBT Grief Group

Grief group for those who have lost a same-sex partner currently meeting virtually at 6:45 p.m. Contact Ray at raymond.sablack@gmail.com for Zoom room access.

• Oct. 29-Nov. 4 ‘1984’ at Circle Theatre

Circle Theatre presents a digitally-recorded performance of George Orwell’s 1984, adapted for the stage by Michael Gene Sullivan, available through Vimeo at 8 p.m. Oct. 29-Nov. 4. Tickets are free, but you must reserve your ticket at CircleTheatre.com/1984 (use code “1984” at checkout). After you reserve your ticket, you will receive a link to the video recording via email the day before the performance.

• Oct. 30: Last day of early voting

• Oct. 31: Halloween

NOVEMBER

• Nov. 3: Election Day

• Nov. 5 ‘A House for Texas’

Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society at 6 p.m. presents a livestreamed event,“A Conversation with the Author and Photographer,” A behind-the-scenes peek at the Elbert Williams House, 3805 McFarlin Blvd. in University Park, which is featured in A House for Texas, with text and drawings by R. Lawrence Good, FAIA, and photographs by Charles Davis Smith, FAIA. The house is known for its remarkable design, and the book was created in hopes of increasing interest in the house so that more people will celebrate its remarkable design and help ensure its preservation. Tickets are available online at the Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society’s website, pchps.org Cost for the event plus the book through the website is $30 plus $6. All proceeds from the sale of the book benefit PCHPS.

• Nov. 6: Harvesting Gratitude reception

Coalition for Aging LGBT presents its 4th annual Harvesting Gratitude reception from 6-7 p.m. at Preston Tower Community Room, ground floor, 6211 W. Northwest Highway. Business casual. Drinks and light refreshments served. Status of the event will be monitored following latest CDC guidelines.

• Nov. 7-8 Dallas Digithon

24HourDallas presents the Dallas Digithon, from noon Nov. 7-noon Nov.8, broadcasting from On The Levee, 1108 Quaker St. Viewers can tune in at DallasDigithon.com. The event was created to benefit Dallas area artists left unemployed by the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic. Artists and arts organizations from all disciplines are invited to apply to have their work represented in the 24-hour variety show, Dallas artists can apply for relief grants and individuals can donate to the effort on the Dallas Digithon website.

• Nov. 27-Feb. 21: Vivian Maier: The Color Works

This exhibit captures the street life of Chicago and New York, and includes a number of the artist’s enigmatic self-portraits

made during the last 30 years of her life. Arlington Museum of Art, 201 W. Main St., Arlington. More info at ArlingtonMuseum.org.

• Nov. 7-Dec. 31: Holiday at the Arboretum

Two large-scale exhibits are featured: the classic 12 Days of Christmas depicting each day in the beloved carol with 25-foot tall elaborately decorated Victorian-style gazebos; and the return and expansion of The Pauline and Austin Neuhoff Christmas Village highlighting 14 old world European-style shops in a magical setting. Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road. Check website for hours, prices and purchase timed tickets at DallasAboretum.org.

• Nov. 27-Jan. 1: Vitruvian Lights

More than 1.5 million lights of all colors bedeck over 550 trees in Addison’s Vitruvian Park.Visitors can drive through the park to see the lights, or park in one of three lots and walk the park in a socially distanced manner. 3966 Vitruvian Way,

Addison. 5-11 p.m. Free.

DECEMBER

• Dec. 10-18: Chanukah

• Dec. 25: Christmas

• Dec. 31: New Years Eve

JANUARY

• Jan. 1: New Years Day

• Jan. 27-31: Creating Change

The LGBTQ Task Force’s annual activists conference will be held virtually. Dallas Voice will have details as they’re released.