The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

• Now on exhibit: Gabriel Dawe

Mexican-Canadian celebrated for his site-specific installations of multicolored thread, the artist’s work spans a varied spectrum of scale and media from immersive chromatic installations to tabletop sculptures made of common domestic items. Through Oct. 31 at Talley Dunn Gallery, 5020 Tracey St. To schedule

an appointment, contact info@Talleydunn.com.

• Now on exhibit: In America-Joey Brock

Joey Brock explores self-acceptance in his series of collage-portraits. Through Oct. 31. Ro2 Art, 110 N. Akard St. To schedule an appointment, call 214-803-9575

OCTOBER

• Oct. 10: TCA Virtual Tour of Homes

Turtle Creek Association’s 19th annual Tour of Homes will be virtual with host Jocelyn White navigating visitors behind the doors of four homes on Turtle Creek Boulevard beginning at 1 p.m. Info at TurtleCreekAssociation.org.

• Through Oct. 10: Acqua Alta

New works by Julie Lazarus at Willliam Campbell Contemporary art, 4935 Byers Ave., Fort Worth. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=y9wy3ztR94M.

• Oct. 10: Primadonna — The Tribute to Madonna

Primadonna — The Tribute to Madonna will be held from 8-11 p.m. at Lava Cantina, 5805 Grandscape Drive in The Colony. Seating is limited. Tickets are available through EventBrite.

• Oct. 11: LifeWalk

Virtual LifeWalk. Register at LifeWalk.org.

• Oct. 11: TCA Virtual Tour of Homes

Turtle Creek Association Virtual Tour of Homes. Information at TurtleCreekAssociation.org. $40 members. $50 non-members.

• Oct. 12: Dallas Chamber Music Society

The Dallas Chamber Music Society opens it 76th season with a multimedia concert entitled Chaplin’s Smile featuring the music of Charlie Chaplin at 7:30 p.m. in Caruth Auditorium on the SMU campus. $45 for tickets to the live concert. $10 for the live stream.

• Oct. 13: First day of early voting

• Oct. 13: LGBT Grief Group

Grief group for those who have lost a same-sex partner currently meeting virtually at 6:45 p.m. Contact Ray at raymond.sablack@gmail.com for Zoom room access.

• Oct. 17: All Eyes on Texas

Equality Texas celebrates LGBTQ History Month honoring Lori Olson, who took backlash for supporting LGBTQ youth and the first Wimberley Pride, transgender activist Emmett Schelling and Dell Technologies, which has stood for equality. Virtual event from 6-9 p.m. includes social lounge, exhibition hall, entertainment, All Eyes on Texas program and dance party. $125. For students, seniors and those experiencing hardship, 500 tickets will be available for $25. https://secure.everyaction.com/ooXcxursw0q5E5oKGb4yvw2.

• Oct. 17: Get Up Stand Up!

Kitchen Dog Theater presents a socially distanced drive-in celebration of democracy. Concerts held behind KDT’s new compound at 7:30 p.m. at 4774 Algiers St. $30 per car plus $15 for each additional passenger. KitchendogTheater.org.

• Oct. 17: Robert Lansden: Wheels of Time

Cris Worley Fine Arts, 1845 Levee St., Ste. 110, hosts an open house from noon-4 p.m., for the gallery’s new exhibition, Robert Lansden: Wheel of Time, which runs through Nov. 10. To follow proper social distancing protocols, only 10 visitors will be allowed in the gallery at one time. Appointments for the open house are not required but are encouraged. For information call

214-745-1415.

• Oct. 17: Singularis: New Drawings by Jake Gilson

Singularis, an exhibition of new drawings by Jake Gilson, will be on display Oct. 17-Nov. 14 at William Campbell Contemporary Art, 4935 Byers Ave., Fort Worth, with an opening event on Oct. 17 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The gallery will also soon offer a 3-D virtual tour of the show, to be available online at WilliamCampbellContemporaryArt.com.