Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at [email protected] or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at [email protected] by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

JANUARY

• Through Jan. 19: Creating Change

The annual LGBTQ activist conference. The first two days are all-day institutes. Friday-Sunday are workshops, plenaries, entertainment and plenty of time to visit with activists from around the country at the Sheraton Dallas, 400 Olive St. CreatingChange.org.

• Jan. 17-19: Women Lead

Human Rights Campaign presents Women Lead Summit: Leading into the Future at Westin Dallas, 1201 Main St.

• Jan. 18-19: Reconnecting Through Art

Reunidos en arte includes visual artists from The Stewpot, Dallas, and Jonathan Palant’s Credo Choir perform on Saturday from noon-4 p.m. at El Punto, Ciudad Juarez and on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. at El Paso County Coliseum, 4100 E. Paisano Drive, El Paso.

• Jan. 20: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

• Jan. 20: MLK Day of Service with HRC DFW

Volunteers will help by sorting donations and cleaning up around the shelter from 8 a.m.-noon at Jonathan’s Place, 6065 Duck Creek Drive, Garland. No photography. volunteersignup.org/WLJWH.

• Jan. 20: Messy’s Chili Cookoff

Awards for the Best Chili. Fan Favorite, the Hottest Chili, Best Presentation, and Better Luck Next Year as well as auction items from 2-5 p.m. at The Hidden Door, 5025 Bowser St.

• Jan. 21: DIVA new member clinics

Dallas Independent Volleyball Association holds new member clinic for anyone interested in playing volleyball, learning about volleyball or joining the league from 6:30-9 p.m. at Brookhaven College, 3939 Valley View Lane. DIVADallas.org.

• Jan. 22: PrimeTimers

Lunch at 12:30 p.m. at Cheddars, 700 W. I-635, Irving. RSVP at 214-218-0912.

• Jan. 22: DIVA new member clinics

Dallas Independent Volleyball Association holds new member clinic for anyone interested in playing volleyball, learning about volleyball or joining the league from 6:30-9 p.m. at Brookhaven College, 3939 Valley View Lane. DIVADallas.org.

• Jan. 23: Toast to Life mixer

Learn more about Resource Center’s signature event Toast to Life from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Mama Tried Deep Ellum, 215 Henry St. MyResourceCenter.org.

• Jan. 23: THRIVE Discussion Group

Let’s Talk peer-led discussion group for LGBTQ adults 50+. This week’s topic is Navigating Aging from 6-8 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. Questions to [email protected]

• Jan. 23: DIVA new member clinics

Dallas Independent Volleyball Association holds new member clinic for anyone interested in playing volleyball, learning about volleyball or joining the league from 6:30-9 p.m. at Brookhaven College, 3939 Valley View Lane. DIVADallas.org.

• Jan. 24: Educare

Educare presents Becoming Visible: LGBTQ+ Care from Theory to Practice with keynote speaker Tim Johnson from SAGE discussing serious and unique health challenges due to historically unfair and cruel treatment from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Lovers Lane United Methodist Church, 9200 Inwood Road. Register at EduCareDallas.com.

• Jan. 26: PrimeTimers

Game night at Nick’s in Rockwall from 2-5 p.m. Info at 214-218-0912.

• Jan. 26: DFW Trans Kids and Families fundraiser

Wine tasting and scholarship fundraiser for DFW Trans Kids and Families of Texas from 2-6 p.m. at the Wine Therapist, 1909 Skillman St. Tickets at Events.Eventzilla.net.

• Jan. 27: DIVA new member clinics

Dallas Independent Volleyball Association holds new member clinic for anyone interested in playing volleyball, learning about volleyball or joining the league from 6:30-9 p.m. at Brookhaven College, 3939 Valley View Lane. DIVADallas.org.

• Jan. 28: Get Centered tour

Tour Resource Center and learn about its programs from 5-6:30 p.m. at 5750 Cedar Springs Road. MyResourceCenter.org.

• Jan. 28: DIVA new member clinics

Dallas Independent Volleyball Association holds new member clinic for anyone interested in playing volleyball, learning about volleyball or joining the league from 6:30-9 p.m. at Brookhaven College, 3939 Valley View Lane. DIVADallas.org.

• Jan. 28: Same-sex partner grief group

Grief group for those who have lost a same-sex partner through death from 6:45-8 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• Jan. 28: PrimeTimers

Dinner from 7-9 p.m. at Maracas, 2914 Main St. RSVP at 214-218-0912.

• Jan. 29: DIVA new member clinics

Dallas Independent Volleyball Association holds new member clinic for anyone interested in playing volleyball, learning about volleyball or joining the league from 6:30-9 p.m. at Brookhaven College, 3939 Valley View Lane. DIVADallas.org.

• Jan. 31: Business and Community Excellence Awards

Awards luncheon from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Renaissance Dallas Hotel, 2222 N. Stemmons Freeway. LGBTChamber.com.

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 1: PrimeTimers

Potluck from 5-9 p.m. at Sean’s in Plano. RSVP and address at 214-218-0912.

• Feb. 6: Casablanca screening

The Texas Theatre presents a pre-Valentine’s Day screening of the 1942 Humphrey Bogart-Ingrid Bergman classic Casablanca at 8 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St. Tickets at prekindle.com.

• Feb. 6: Brewing Up Business

Develop new business relationships from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Crickles, 4000 Cedar Springs Road Suite E. Free to LGBT Chamber members, non-members $10 in advance, $20 at the door. LGBTChamber.com.

• Feb. 8: Dallas Bears monthly meeting

Monthly membership meeting begins at noon at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road.

• Feb. 11: Same-sex partner grief group

Grief group for those who have lost a same-sex partner through death from 6:45-8 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• Feb. 11: Simply Fondue with the Dallas Bears

A four-course classic from 7-10 p.m. at Simply Fondue, 2108 Greenville Ave.

• Feb. 15: Heart On Gaybingo

From 5-9 p.m. at The Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. MyResourceCenter.org.

• Feb. 15: Love Equality

An event benefitting Equality Texas is a night of celebration and dancing with drinks and light food from 8-11 p.m. at Seven for Parties, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd. Suite 107. Tickets at Secure.Everyaction.com.

• Feb. 16: Dallas Bears Teddy Bear Auction

Auction benefits AIDS Services Dallas. Item drop off begins at 3 p.m. and auction starts at 7 p.m. at the Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

• Feb. 17: President’s Day

Honoring our presidents who haven’t been impeached.

• Feb. 21: Toast to Life Sponsor Party

MyResourceCenter.org.

• Feb. 21: LGBTQ Global Symposium on Equality and Human Rights

A coalition of Dallas-based organizations presents a symposium on equality and human rights. A diverse group of LGBTQ and ally presenters will highlight Dallas’ rich history of moving from openly opposing to vocally championing human rights and equality from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Southern Methodist University, Tickets at DFWWorld.org.

• Feb. 22: Turtle Creek Chorale gala

Idina Menzel performs at a gala benefiting the Turtle Creek Chorale at 7:30 p.m. at The Statler, 1914 Commerce St. TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• Feb. 25: Get Centered tour

Tour Resource Center and learn about its programs from 5-6:30 p.m. at 5750 Cedar Springs Road. MyResourceCenter.org.

• Feb. 25: Steve Grand

Steve Grand performs benefiting the Suicide and Crisis Center at 7:30 p.m. at the Bob Hope Theatre, Owen Arts Center, 6101 Bishop St. $75-150. Tickets at SteveGrandDallas.com.

………….

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly at 1 p.m. on Sunday on 89.3 KNON-FM with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink with this week’s guests Sharyn Fein and Vivienne Armstrong from Ed-U-Care; Silver Pride Project Coffee and Convo for LGBTQ+ seniors meets Mondays from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Oak Lawn Library, 4100 Cedar Springs Road, Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Grauwyler Park Branch Library, 2146 Gilford St. Wednesdays for Breakfast Club from 10 a.m.-noon at Reverchon Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Ave. and Thursdays for Rainbow Rec from 10 am.-noon at Reverchon Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Ave.; Unwired Group of Crystal Meth Anonymous meets Sunday at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Resource Center, 2701 Reagan St. First Monday is birthday night at 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext. 3 or [email protected]; LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets the second and fourth Sunday from 2–4 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 4105 Junius St. For more info, email [email protected]; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run at Oak Lawn Park, near the intersection of Turtle Creek and Hall Street, every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 8:30 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30–8 p.m. on Mondays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews; Thrive, program of Resource Center for LGBTQ adults 50+ support group every Monday from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by free lunch at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at noon, 6:30 p.m., 7:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 6525 Inwood Road. Call 214-267-0222 for details; LGBT Sex Addicts Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. every Friday at 1919 Independence St., Room 19, Plano. 972-316-9188 for details; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters gay-identified Toastmasters group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. every Monday at the First Unitarian Church, 4015 Normandy Road (does not meet on Mondays that are holidays); United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4–5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.