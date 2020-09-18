Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

SEPTEMBER

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

• Sept. 18: Rosh Hashanah eve

Beth El Binah hosts services online at 7:30 p.m. For Zoom room access contact president@bethelbinah.org.

• Sept. 19: Rosh Hashanah

Beth El Binah hosts services online at 10:30 a.m. For Zoom room access contact president@bethelbinah.org.

• Sept. 19: Ro2 Gallery openings

Brian K. Jones exhibit …and it burns, burns, burns and Alexander Paulus’ exhibit Savior Energy open from noon-5 p.m. at Ro2 Art|The Cedars, 1501 S. Ervay St. Exhibits run Sept. 19-Oct. 17. Free tickets at ro2.us/sept19shows.

• Sept. 22: LGBT Grief Group

Grief group for those who have lost a same-sex partner currently meeting virtually at 6:45 p.m. Contact Ray at raymond.sablack@gmail.com for Zoom room access.

• Sept. 27: Kol Nidre

Beth El Binah hosts services online at 7:30 p.m. For Zoom room access contact president@bethelbinah.org.

• Sept. 28: Yom Kippur

Beth El Binah hosts services online at 10:30 a.m. For Zoom room access contact president@bethelbinah.org.

• Sept. 30: Meet the new DPD LGBTQ liaison

Meet Chelsea Geist, the new LGBTQ liaison for the Dallas Police Department via Zoom. Link at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-the-new-dpd-lgbtq-liaison-tickets-121210769675?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-source=strongmail&utm-term=listing.

OCTOBER

• Oct. 1: Lambda Legal Liberty Awards

Lambda Legal presents its national awards online at 7 p.m. central time. More information at LambdaLegal.org.

• Oct. 1: NTLGBT Chamber Brewing Up Business

The North Texas LGBT Chamber of Comnmerce’s Brewing up Business Dallas virtual networking meeting will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Admission is free to registered participants. For information email Lisa.Howe@LGBTChamber.com.

• Oct. 5: Last day to register to vote in Texas

• Oct. 10: TCA Virtual Tour of Homes

Turtle Creek Association’s 19th annual Tour of Homes will be virtual with host Jocelyn White navigating visitors behind the doors of four homes on Turtle Creek Boulevard beginning at 1 p.m. Info at TurtleCreekAssociation.org.

• Oct. 11: LifeWalk

Virtual LifeWalk. Register at LifeWalk.org.

• Oct. 11: TCA Virtual Tour of Homes

Turtle Creek Association Virtual Tour of Homes. Information at TurtleCreekAssociation.org. $40 members. $50 non-members.

• Oct. 12: Dallas Chamber Music Society

The Dallas Chamber Music Society opens it 76th season with a multimedia concert entitled Chaplin’s Smile featuring the music of Charlie Chaplin at 7:30 p.m. in Caruth Auditorium on the SMU campus. $45 for tickets to the live concert. $10 for the live stream.

• Oct. 13: First day of early voting

• Oct. 18: Black Tie Live

Because the COVID-19 pandemic precludes the usual in-person, sit-down dinner format that has allowed Black Tie Dinner to raise millions for its beneficiaries over the years, Black Tie this year is going live with a one-hour TV give-a-thon being broadcast on WFAA-TV, beginning at 4 p.m. There will be a virtual auction, going live on the Black Tie website in the days before the live show, and there will still be a raffle for a brand new Mercedes Benz, courtesy of Park Place Motors. For information, visit BlackTie.org.

• Oct. 23: Vote by mail applications due

• Oct. 30: Last day of early voting

• Oct. 31: Halloween

NOVEMBER

• Nov. 3: Election Day

• Nov. 27-Feb. 21: Vivian Maier: The Color Works

This exhibit captures the street life of Chicago and New York, and includes a number of the artist’s enigmatic self-portraits made during the last 30 years of her life. Arlington Museum of Art, 201 W. Main St., Arlington. More info at ArlingtonMuseum.org.

DECEMBER

• Dec. 10-18: Chanukah

• Dec. 25: Christmas

• Dec. 31: New Years Eve

JANUARY

• Jan. 1: New Years Day