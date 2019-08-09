The Dallas Creating Change 2020 Host Committee meets Monday, Aug. 12, at Resource Center. See listings for details.

AUGUST
• Aug. 9: DFW Pride Happy Hour
Happy hour from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Aug. 9-10: Our Stories
Youth First presents Our Stories, a showcase of monologues, poetry, music, dance and more as part of Youth First’s Creative Works Summer Program from 7-9 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• Aug. 10: Silver Pride Project
Movie night from 5:30-8 p.m.at Grauwyler Library, 2146 Gilford St. SilverPrideProject.com.

• Aug. 11: Prime Timers
Games hosted in Carrollton by Brian at 2 p.m. Call for directions 214-218-0912.

• Aug. 12: Creating Change Host Committee Meeting
The Task Force needs volunteers to plan the January 15-19 Creating Change Conference in Dallas. Committees include fundraising, special events, hospitality, recruitment. Dinner at 7 p.m. and meeting from 7:30-9 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. For more information visit CreatingChange.org.

• Aug. 12: Women’s dinner
Tyler Area Gays women’s group dinner at 6 p.m. at Chuy’s, 5935 S. Broadway, Tyler. TylerAreaGays.com.

• Aug. 13: Grief group
Grief group for persons who have lost a same-sex spouse meets the second and fourth Tuesdays each month from
6:45-8 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• Aug. 13: Prime Timers
Dinner at 7 p.m. at Saltgrass, 13561 N. Central Expressway. RSVP.

• Aug. 13: East Texas PFLAG
East Texas PFLAG meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Genecov Room, Tyler Chamber of Commerce, 315 N. Broadway, Tyler. TylerAreaGays.com.

• Aug. 13: Pathfinders
Pathfinders group is a community resource for trans masculine individuals (including non-binary trans masculine people and binary trans men), age 18+ in the North Texas/DFW area. Meets the second Tuesday of every month from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Oak Lawn Library Auditorium, 4100 Cedar Springs Road.

• Aug. 14: PFLAG Longview
PFLAG Longview meets from 7-8:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Center St., Longview. TylerAreaGays.com.

• Aug. 15: Rainbow LULAC-BEB school supply drive
Rainbow LULAC and Congregation Beth El Binah team up once again for a school supply drive for Oak Lawn-area schools. LULAC will also announce its scholarship winners. Drop-off at 7 p.m. at Havana, 4006 Cedar Springs Road.

• Aug. 15: TAG Youth Support Group
Open to youth of all ages from 5-7 p.m. at Tyler Public Library Taylor Auditorium, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler. For more information visit TylerAreaGays.com.

• Aug. 15: GALA Happy Hour
Free appetizers, game tables, for GALA’s third Thursday happy hour from 5-8:30 p.m. at Henry’s,
5741 Legacy Drive, Suite 100, Plano. For more information visit GalaNorthTexas.org.

• Aug. 16: United Court
UCLSE presents Mama’s Hole Wreckin Show benefiting SSC Fund from 7-10 p.m. at Dallas Eagle, 5740 Maple Ave.

• Aug. 17: Gaycation Gaybingo
Gaybingo from 5-9 p.m. at the Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at rcdallas.org.

• Aug. 17: Party on Lake Lewisville
Party onboard the 80-passenger Abigail Rose from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $50. GALANorthTexas.org.

• Aug. 17: Silver Pride Project
Game night from 6-9 p.m.at Reverchon Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Ave. SilverPrideProject.com.

• Aug. 17: Rainbow Salsa classes
Puerto Rican style Salsa basic moves for singles and couples from 10 a.m.-noon at Trinity Metropolitan Community Church, 933 E Ave. J, Grand Prairie. $35 for four classes.

• Aug. 16: United Court
UCLSE presents Through the Years benefiting Nutrition Center from 7-10 p.m. at Dallas Eagle, 5740 Maple Ave.

• Aug. 18: Til Midnight at the Nasher
Music, movies and moonlight from 6 p.m.-midnight at the Nasher Sculpture Center, 2001 Flora St. NasherSculptureCenter.org.

• Aug. 18: Prime Timers
Prime Timers goes to see The Cake at 2 p.m. at Uptown Players, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd.

• Aug. 19: Stonewall Democrats of Rockwall
Stonewall Democrats of Rockwall meets at 7:30 p.m. at Harry Meyers Community Center, 815 E. Washington St., Rockwall. For more information, contact Patti or Heidi at [email protected]

• Aug. 19: Tyler Area Gays; Just As I Am
Tyler Area Gays presents a screening of the video at 7 p.m. followed by discussion. The evening includes a meal of fried chicken. For details visit Facebook.com/TylerAreaGays.

• Aug. 20: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas
Largest Democratic club in Texas meets at 6:30 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave. For more information visit StoneWallDemocratsofDallas.org.

• Aug. 21: Prime Timers
Lunch at 12:30 p.m. at Deli News, 17062 Preston Road. RSVP.

• Aug. 21: TAG Dinner
Tyler Area Gays meets for dinner at Clear Springs. For details visit Facebook.com/TylerAreaGays.

• Aug. 22: Back-to-School fundraiser
Young Professionals Advisory council raises funds for Youth First from 6-8 p.m. at Craighead Green Gallery, 1011 Dragon St.

• Aug. 23: GALA Karaoke Night
GALA presents karaoke night from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Super Bowl, 2521 K Ave. Plano.

• Aug. 23: UCLSE’s Bare Bones Show
The United Court of the Lone Star Empire hosts its “Bare Bones Show,” benefitting the Nutrition Center,
from 7-10 p.m. at Dallas Eagle, 5740 Maple Ave. For information visit DallasCourt.org.

• Aug. 24: UCLE’s Leather & Lace Show
The United Court of the Lone Star Empire hosts its “Leather & Lace Show,” benefitting the Greg Dolgener Memorial AIDS Fund, from 6-10 p.m. at Dallas Eagle, 5740 Maple Ave. For information visit DallasCourt.org.

• Aug. 24: Pub Crawl with a Twist
Putt-Putt Golf Pub Crawl benefits LifeWalk. Four-member teams compete in a 12-hole game from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road. Awards party at 6 p.m. at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St. Register at LifeWalk.org. $120 per team.

• Aug. 24: Silver Pride Project
Movie night from 5:30-8 p.m.at Grauwyler Library, 2146 Gilford St. SilverPrideProject.com.

• Aug. 24: Hero of Hope cocktail party
Honoring Dallas Red Foundation and Denise Lee from 5-7:30 p.m. at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at CathedralofHope.com.

• Aug. 24: Rainbow Salsa classes
Puerto Rican style Salsa basic moves for singles and couples from 10 a.m.-noon at Trinity Metropolitan Community Church, 933 E Ave. J, Grand Prairie. $35 for four classes.

Weekly: Lambda Weekly at 1 p.m. on Sunday on 89.3 KNON-FM with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink. This week’s guest is Erin Moore; Silver Pride Project Coffee and Convo for LGBTQ+ seniors meets Mondays from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Oak Lawn Library, 4100 Cedar Springs Road, Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Grauwyler Park Branch Library, 2146 Gilford St. Wednesdays for Breakfast Club from 10 a.m.-noon at Reverchon Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Ave and Thursdays for Rainbow Rec from 10 am.-noon at Reverchon Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Ave.; Unwired Group of Crystal Meth Anonymous meets Sunday at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Resource Center, 2701 Reagan St.; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext. 3 or [email protected]; LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets the second and fourth Sunday from 2–4 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 4105 Junius St. For more info, email [email protected]; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run at Oak Lawn Park, near the intersection of Turtle Creek and Hall Street, every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 8:30 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30–8 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews; Thrive support group from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by mixer every Monday at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at 7 a.m., noon, 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and has a men’s meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and meets at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday at 1575 W. Mockingbird Lane #625. Call 214-267-0222 for details; LGBT Sex Addicts Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. every Friday at 1919 Independence St., Room 19, Plano. 972-316-9188 for details; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters gay-identified Toastmasters group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. every Monday at the First Unitarian Church, 4015 Normandy Road (does not meet on Mondays that are holidays); United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4–5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.