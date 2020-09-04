Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 6: Last Virgin Drag Brunch

The Kitchen inside Commons Club in Virgin Hotels Dallas, hosts The Last Virgin Drag Brunch on the first and third Sunday of each month starting Sept. 6, with shows at 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., featuring hostess Jenni P and a variety of special guests including Layla Larue, Kenya Blue and Nicole Ohara Monroe. Brunch features a locally-sourced brunch menu and craft cocktails. Premium indoor seating requires a $50 food and beverage minimum. Outdoor seating on the wrap-around patio is available with no minimum purchase required. The restaurant is operating at 50 percent capacity with limited seating. Reservations required; visit CommonsClub.com/Dallas or call 469-436-7150.

• Sept. 8: LGBT Grief Group

Grief group for those who have lost a same-sex partner currently meeting virtually at 6:45 p.m. Contact Ray at raymond.sablack@gmail.com for Zoom room access.

• Sept. 12: Lambda Legal Women’s Brunch

The women of Lambda Legal’s Dallas Leadership Committee welcome you to join its celebration of and commitment to equality featuring Sandra Bernhard. This is a non-ticketed brunch fundraiser in the name of equality but let them know you are coming. Register on Lambda Legals’s Facebook event page. From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 3525 Turtle Creek Blvd.

• Sept. 17: North Texas Giving Day

Communities Foundation of Texas raised $50 million for more than 3,000 non-profits last year. Info at NorthTexasGivingDay.org.

• Sept. 17: Log Cabin Republican-Dallas

Charles Moran, managing director for Log Cabin Republicans National, will be the guest speaker at the monthly meeting of Log Cabin Republicans – Dallas at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn, Ste. 144, in the upstairs meeting room. Cocktail hour with a cash bar is 6-7 p.m., followed by dinner and the guest speaker from 7-8 p.m. A fajita buffet dinner is available for $20. Parking is free in the Centrum Building garage. LCR-Dallas memberships are $25, available online at LCRDallas.org.

• Sept. 18: Rosh Hashanah eve

Beth El Binah hosts services online at 7:30 p.m. For Zoom room access contact president@bethelbinah.org.

• Sept. 19: Rosh Hashanah

Beth El Binah hosts services online at 10:30 a.m. For Zoom room access contact president@bethelbinah.org.

• Sept. 19: Ro2 Gallery openings

Brian K. Jones exhibit …and it burns, burns, burns and Alexander Paulus’ exhibit Savior Energy open from noon-5 p.m. at Ro2 Art|The Cedars, 1501 S. Ervay St. Exhibits run Sept. 19-Oct. 17. Free tickets at ro2.us/sept19shows.

• Sept. 22: LGBT Grief Group

Grief group for those who have lost a same-sex partner currently meeting virtually at 6:45 p.m. Contact Ray at raymond.sablack@gmail.com for Zoom room access.

• Sept. 27: Kol Nidre

Beth El Binah hosts services online at 7:30 p.m. For Zoom room access contact president@bethelbinah.org.

• Sept. 28: Yom Kippur

Beth El Binah hosts services online at 10:30 a.m. For Zoom room access contact president@bethelbinah.org.

OCTOBER

• Oct. 5: Last day to register to vote in Texas

• Oct. 10: TCA Virtual Tour of Homes

Turtle Creek Association’s 19th annual Tour of Homes will be virtual with host Jocelyn White navigating visitors behind the doors of four homes on Turtle Creek Boulevard beginning at 1 p.m. Info at TurtleCreekAssociation.org.

• Oct. 11: LifeWalk

Virtual LifeWalk. Register at LifeWalk.org.

• Oct. 11: TCA Virtual Tour of Homes

Turtle Creek Association Virtual Tour of Homes. Information at TurtleCreekAssociation.org. $40 members. $50 non-members.

• Oct. 13: First day of early voting

• Oct. 18: Black Tie Live Because the COVID-19 pandemic precludes the usual in-person, sit-down dinner format that has allowed Black Tie Dinner to raise millions for its beneficiaries over the years, Black Tie this year is going live with a one-hour TV give-a-thon being broadcast on WFAA-TV, beginning at 4 p.m. There will be a virtual auction, going live on the Black Tie website in the days before the live show, and there will still be a raffle for a brand new Mercedes Benz, courtesy of Park Place Motors. For information, visit BlackTie.org.

• Oct. 23: Vote by mail applications due

• Oct. 30: Last day of early voting

• Oct. 31: Halloween

NOVEMBER

• Nov. 3: Election Day

DECEMBER

• Dec. 10-18: Chanukah

• Dec. 25: Christmas

• Dec. 31: New Years Eve

JANUARY

• Jan. 1: New Years Day