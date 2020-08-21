Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

AUGUST

• Through Aug. 24: Team Clover Silent Auction

LifeWalk Team Clover holds an online silent auction. Visit LifeWalk.org/event/lifewalk.

• Aug. 23: Lambda Weekly

Omar Narvaez is the guest at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-fm with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink. KNON.org.

• Aug. 25: Get Centered tour

Virtually tour Resource Center and learn about its programs from 5-6:30 p.m. at 5750 Cedar Springs Road. RSVP to development@myresourcecenter.org.

• Aug. 26: DISD Availability and Disparity Study

Dallas Independent School District holds the first of two virtual business community meetings from noon-2 p.m. via Zoom to discuss the Availability and Disparity Study, which is designed to review participation by women- and minority-owned businesses on the district’s contracts and to assess policies related to maximizing M/WBE participation. Businesses will have the chance to ask questions about the study, get information on M/WBE certification and learn about upcoming contracting opportunities. Register at https://tinyurl.com/y5ekba7d.

• Aug. 25: LGBT Grief Group

Grief group for those who have lost a same-sex partner currently meeting virtually at 6:45 p.m. Contact Ray at raymond.sablack@gmail.com for Zoom room access.

• Aug. 27: Pride Across Texas

Texas LGBT Chambers statewide networking event with speaker Jane Campbell, co-captain with the National Women’s Soccer League champions Houston Dash from 4:30-6 p.m. Register for access code at LGBTChamber.com.

• Aug. 27: We’re Here Texas

Lambda Legal’s virtual soiree for justice with Alyssa Edwards, Shea Coulee and a performance by Kameron Ross at 6:30 p.m. Suggested donation $50. Contact abelyeu@lambdalegal.org.

• Aug. 28: March on Washington 57th anniversary

On the 57th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s March on Washington, Cathedral of Hope presents a program featuring the Rev. Ray Jordan, the Rev. Carmarion Anderson, the Turtle Creek Chorale and others that can be viewed at LivingHopeServices.org/evfjustice.

• Aug. 30: Lambda Weekly

Erin Moore is the guest at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-fm with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink. KNON.org

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 1: Get Centered tour

Virtually tour Resource Center and learn about its programs from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 5750 Cedar Springs Road. RSVP to development@myresourcecenter.org.

• Sept. 2: DISD Availability and Disparity Study

Dallas Independent School District holds the second of two virtual business community meetings from 5:30-7:30 p.m. via Zoom to discuss the Availability and Disparity Study, which is designed to review participation by women- and minority-owned businesses on the district’s contracts and to assess policies related to maximizing M/WBE participation. Businesses will have the chance to ask questions about the study, get information on M/WBE certification and learn about upcoming contracting opportunities. Register at https://tinyurl.com/y5ekba7d.