AUGUST

• Aug. 14: LifeWalk Virtual Beer Tasting

On Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Register for this virtual event at LifeWalk.org.

• Aug. 16: Lambda Weekly

Comedians Cathy Ladman and Lisa Geduldig are the guests at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-fm with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink. KNON.org.

• Aug. 19: Business Exchange Network

North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce Business Exchange Network for chamber members. LGBTChamber.com to register.

• Aug. 19: Dallas Wings pre-game happy hour

Pre-game virtual happy hour with the Dallas Wings and the LGBT Chamber from 6:45-7:45 p.m. Contact lisa.howe@lgbtchamber.com for information. LGBTChamber.com.

• Aug. 20: Virtual Back-To-School 2020

Resource Center’s Young Professionals Advisory Council raises funds for Resource Center’s Youth First program benefiting LGBTQ youth 6-7 p.m. Sponsorships and tickets at MyResourceCenter.org/backtoschool.

• Aug. 20-24: Team Clover Silent Auction

LifeWalk Team Clover holds an online silent auction. Visit LifeWalk.org/event/lifewalk.

• Aug. 23: Lambda Weekly

1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-fm with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink. KNON.org.

• Aug. 25: Get Centered tour

Virtually tour Resource Center and learn about its programs from 5-6:30 p.m. at 5750 Cedar Springs Road. RSVP to development@myresourcecenter.org.

• Aug. 25: LGBT Grief Group

Grief group for those who have lost a same-sex partner currently meeting virtually at 6:45 p.m. Contact Ray at raymond.sablack@gmail.com for Zoom room access.

• Aug. 27: Pride Across Texas

Texas LGBT Chambers statewide networking event from 4:30-6 p.m. Register for access code at LGBTChamber.com.

• Aug. 27: We’re Here Texas

Lambda Legal’s virtual soiree for justice. Suggested donation $50. Contact abelyeu@lambdalegal.org.

• Aug. 30: Lambda Weekly

1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-fm with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink. KNON.org.

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 1: Get Centered tour

Virtually tour Resource Center and learn about its programs from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 5750 Cedar Springs Road. RSVP to development@myresourcecenter.org.

• Sept. 8: LGBT Grief Group

Grief group for those who have lost a same-sex partner currently meeting virtually at 6:45 p.m. Contact Ray at raymond.sablack@gmail.com for Zoom room access.

• Sept. 18: Rosh Hashanah eve

Beth El Binah hosts services online at 7:30 p.m. For Zoom room access contact president@bethelbinah.org.

• Sept. 19: Rosh Hashanah

Beth El Binah hosts services online at 10:30 a.m. For Zoom room access contact president@bethelbinah.org.

• Sept. 22: LGBT Grief Group

Grief group for those who have lost a same-sex partner currently meeting virtually at 6:45 p.m. Contact Ray at raymond.sablack@gmail.com for Zoom room access.

• Sept. 27: Kol Nidre

Beth El Binah hosts services online at 7:30 p.m. For Zoom room access contact president@bethelbinah.org.

• Sept. 28: Yom Kippur

Beth El Binah hosts services online at 10:30 a.m. For Zoom room access contact president@bethelbinah.org.

OCTOBER

• Oct. 11: LifeWalk

Virtual LifeWalk

• Oct. 11: TCA Virtual Tour of Homes

Turtle Creek Association Virtual Tour of Homes. Information at TurtleCreekAssociation.org. $40 members. $50 non-members.

• Oct. 18: Black Tie Live

Because the COVID-19 pandemic precludes the usual in-person, sit-down dinner format that has allowed Black Tie Dinner to raise millions for its beneficiaries over the years, Black Tie this year is going live with a one-hour TV give-a-thon being broadcast on WFAA-TV, beginning at 4 p.m. There will be a virtual auction, going live on the Black Tie website in the days before the live show, and there will still be a raffle for a brand new Mercedes Benz, courtesy of Park Place Motors. For information, visit BlackTie.org.

• Oct. 31: Halloween

NOVEMBER

• Nov. 3: Election Day

DECEMBER

• Dec. 10-18: Chanukah

• Dec. 25: Christmas

• Dec. 31: New Years Eve

JANUARY

• Jan. 1: New Years Day

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 26-28: Queer History South Conference

Archivists, historians, students, faculty, researchers, public historians, oral historians and community organizations invested in preserving local histories from 13 southern states meet in Dallas and at UNT in Denton. Register at InvisibleHistory.org/QHS.