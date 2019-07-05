Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at [email protected] or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at [email protected] by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

JUNE

• July 6: UCLE Fundraiser

The United Court of the Lone Star Empire presents “Red, White & Duckies,” a fundraiser for Dallas Hope Charities, from 6-10 p.m. at Dallas Eagle, 5740 Maple Ave. For information visit DallasCourt.org.

• July 8: Creating Change Host Committee Meeting

The Task Force needs volunteers to plan the January 15-19 Creating Change Conference in Dallas. Committees include fundraising, special events, hospitality, recruitment. Dinner at 7 p.m. and meeting from 7:30-9 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. For more information visit CreatingChange.org

• July 9: Prime Timers

Dinner at 7 p.m. at Empress of China, 2648 N. Beltine Road, Irving. For more information visit PrimeTimersWW.net.

• July 10: UCLSE Game Show

The United Court of the Lone Star Empire holds its club night with the Game Show from 6-10 p.m. at Dallas Eagle, 5740 Maple Ave. For information visit DallasCourt.org.

• July 12: Be On Stage

Black Tie Dinner and Performing Arts Fort Worth bring back the one-of-a-kind party held on stage from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Bass Performance Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. $30. BlackTie.org.

• July 12: Bill Blalock Book Signing

Author, speaker and coach Bill Blalock will be signing copies of his book, Living Your Legacy Now!, from 7-9 p.m. at Barnes & Noble Kitchen at Legacy West, 7700 Windrose Ave. in Plano. For information visit Bill Blalock.com.

• July 14: Reducate: Variety Show Brunch

Dallas Red Foundation presents “Reducate: Variety Show Brunch” from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at The People’s Last Stand in Mockingbird Station, 5319 E. Mockingbird Lane. Includes a buffet brunch with live entertainment, interactive game shows, drag performers and more. Tickets are $35 each. For information visit DallasRedFoundation.org.

• July 15-19: Mr.,

Miss Gay Texas America

The Mr. and Miss Gay Texas America pageants are being held in The Rose Room inside S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Mr. Gay Texas America takes place July 15. Preliminaries for Miss Gay Texas America are July 16-17, with a revue show on July 18, with the presentation of the top 10 and the crowning of Miss Gay Texas America 2020 on July 19. For information visit MissGayAmerica.com.

• July 16: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

Largest Democratic club in Texas meets at 6:30 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave. For more information visit StoneWallDemocratsofDallas.org.

• July 18: Log Cabin Republicans Dallas

Chad Prda, a Republican running for Dallas County sheriff in 2020, will be the guest speaker at the July meeting of Log Cabin Republicans Dallas, from 6-8 p.m. at Matito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave., Ste. 144. For information visit LCRDallas.nationbuilder.com.

• July 18: GALA Happy Hour

Free appetizers, game tables, for GALA’s third Thursday happy hour from 5-8:30 p.m. at Henry’s, 5741 Legacy Drive, Suite 100, Plano. For more information visit GalaNorthTexas.org

• July 18: TAG Youth Support Group

Open to youth of all ages from 5-7 p.m. at Tyler Public Library Taylor Auditorium, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler. For more information visit TylerAreaGays.com.

• July 19: DFW Federal Club Happy Hour

DFW Federal Club hosts a happy hour beginning at 6 p.m. at the Westin Downtown, 1220 Elm St. For information visit DFWFederalClub.org.

• July 19: Til Midnight at the Nasher

Music, movies and moonlight from 6 p.m.-midnight at the Nasher Sculpture Center, 2001 Flora St. NasherSculptureCenter.org.

• July 19: A Night of Seeing Stars

The United Court of the Lone Star Empire presents “A Night of Seeing Stars,” from 7-10 p.m. at Dallas Eagle, 5740 Maple Ave. Benefits Tucker’s Gift. For information visit DallasCourt.org.

• July 20: Three-Ring Gaybingo

Gaybingo from 5-9 p.m. at the Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at rcdallas.org.

• July 20: Christmas in July

The United Court of the Lone Star Empire presents “A Night of Seeing Stars,” from 6-9 p.m. at Dallas Eagle, 5740 Maple Ave. Benefits the SSC Fund. For information visit DallasCourt.org.

• July 21: UCLSE TurnAbout

The United Court of the Lone Star Empire presents its UCLSE TurnAbout Show from 6-10 p.m. at Dallas Eagle, 5740 Maple Ave. Benefits Dallas Hope Charities. For information visit DallasCourt.org.

• July 22: Stonewall Democrats of Rockwall

Stonewall Democrats of Rockwall meets at 7:30 p.m. at Harry Meyers Community Center, 815 E. Washington St., Rockwall. For more information, contact Patti or Heidi at [email protected]

• July 23: Family Night at Durkins Pizza

GALA family night’s 10th year of networking, socializing, happy hour, rock n’ roll and pizza and 10 percent of proceeds benefits GALA Youth from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Durkins Pizza, 8930 State Hwy 121, McKinney. For more information visit GalaNorthTexas.org.

…………..

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly at 1 p.m. on Sunday on 89.3 KNON-FM with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink. This week’s guest is filmmker Scott Poggensee; The Silver Pride Project Coffee and Convo for LGBTQ+ seniors meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. at Grauwyler Park Branch Library, 2146 Gilford St. ; Unwired Group of Crystal Meth Anonymous meets Sunday at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Resource Center, 2701 Reagan St.; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext. 3 or [email protected]; LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets the second and fourth Sunday from 2–4 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 4105 Junius St. For more info, email [email protected]; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run at Oak Lawn Park, near the intersection of Turtle Creek and Hall Street, every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 8:30 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30–8 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews; Thrive support group from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by mixer every Monday at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at 7 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and has a men’s meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and meets at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday at 1575 W. Mockingbird Lane #625. Call 214-267-0222 for details; LGBT Sex Addicts Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. every Friday at 1919 Independence St., Room 19, Plano. 972-316-9188 for details; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters gay-identified Toastmasters group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. every Monday at the First Unitarian Church, 4015 Normandy Road (does not meet on Mondays that are holidays); United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4–5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.