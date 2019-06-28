Dallas’ third annual Transgender Pride celebration, focusing on the trans women of color who participated in the Stonewall Riots, is tonight (Friday, Jan. 28) at the J Erik Jonnson Public Library. See listings for details.

………..

Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at [email protected] or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at [email protected] by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

JUNE

• June 28: 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising

• June 28: Third Annual Transgender Pride

Focusing on recognizing the trans women of color who participated in the Stonewall Riots in 1969, and will include a resource fair, speakers addressing topics of interest to the local transgender family, and presenting of an award to an outstanding cisgender ally at 7 p.m. on the seventh floor of the J. Erik Jonnson Public Library, 1515 Young St.

• June 28: Denton Pride Block Party

Denton Pride Foundation is holding the Denton Pride Block Party celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, from 3-10 p.m. For details see the Denton Pride Block Party event page on Facebook.

• June 29: Dallas Wings Celebrity Serve

Dallas Wings celebrate Pride Month fundraiser for Coalition for Aging LGBT with drinks at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. with live auction following dinner in Wings Practice Court A, College Park Center, 600 S. Center St., Arlington. $100. Table $800. For more information visit Wings.WNBA.com

• June 29: United Court

USO Show benefits Dallas Hope Charities from 6-10 p.m. at The Hidden Door, 5025 Bowser Ave. For more information visit DallasCourt.org

• June 30: Prime Timers

Games at 2 p.m. hosted by Rick at 3915 Mediterranean St., Rockwall. For more information visit PrimeTimersWW.net

• June 30: United Court

Drag Bag benefits GDMAF and SSC Fund from 6-10 p.m. at Dallas Eagle, 5740 Maple Ave. For more information visit DallasCourt.org.

• June 30: 50 Years of Pride party

Celebrating 50 years of Stonewall Pride with 50 years of music from the 70s to now with DJ Jay Dallas. Doors open at 9 p.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. PartyAtTheBlock.com.

• June 30: NYC Pride

JULY

• July 2: Classic Chassis Car Club

LGBT car enthusiasts meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. For more information visit ClassicChassis.com

• July 2: TAG Ladies’ Dinner Group

Tyler Area Gays’ Ladies’ Dinner Group meets at 6 p.m. at Little Italy, 3320 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler, for dinner. Menu available at LittleItalyTyler.com. For information visit TylerAreaGays.com.

• July 2: Prime Timers

Lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Golden Corral, 3312 Forest Lane. For more information visit PrimeTimersWW.net

• July 4: Independence Day

• July 6: UCLE Fundraiser

The United Court of the Lone Star Empire presents “Red, White & Duckies,” a fundraiser for Dallas Hope Charities, from 6-10 p.m. at Dallas Eagle, 5740 Maple Ave. For information visit DallasCourt.org.

• July 8: Creating Change Host Committee Meeting

The Task Force needs volunteers to plan the January 15-19 Creating Change Conference in Dallas. Committees include fundraising, special events, hospitality, recruitment. Dinner at 7 p.m. and meeting from 7:30-9 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. For more information visit CreatingChange.org

• July 9: Prime Timers

Dinner at 7 p.m. at Empress of China, 2648 N. Beltine Road, Irving. For more information visit PrimeTimersWW.net.

• July 10: UCLSE Game Show

The United Court of the Lone Star Empire holds its club night with the Game Show from 6-10 p.m. at Dallas Eagle, 5740 Maple Ave. For information visit DallasCourt.org.

• July 12: Be On Stage

Black Tie Dinner and Performing Arts Fort Worth bring back the one-of-a-kind party held on stage from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Bass Performance Hall,

525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. $30. BlackTie.org.

• July 16: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

Largest Democratic club in Texas meets at 6:30 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave. For more information visit StoneWallDemocratsofDallas.org

• July 18: GALA Happy Hour

Free appetizers, game tables, for GALA’s third Thursday happy hour from 5-8:30 p.m. at Henry’s, 5741 Legacy Drive, Suite 100, Plano. For more information visit GalaNorthTexas.org

• July 18: TAG Youth Support Group

Open to youth of all ages from 5-7 p.m. at Tyler Public Library Taylor Auditorium, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler. For more information visit TylerAreaGays.com.

• July 19: Til Midnight at the Nasher

Music, movies and moonlight from 6 p.m.-midnight at the Nasher Sculpture Center, 2001 Flora St. NasherSculptureCenter.org.

• July 19: A Night of Seeing Stars

The United Court of the Lone Star Empire presents “A Night of Seeing Stars,” from 7-10 p.m. at Dallas Eagle, 5740 Maple Ave. Benefits Tucker’s Gift. For information visit DallasCourt.org.

• July 20: Three-Ring Gaybingo

Gaybingo from 5-9 p.m. at the Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at rcdallas.org.

• July 20: Christmas in July

The United Court of the Lone Star Empire presents “A Night of Seeing Stars,” from 6-9 p.m. at Dallas Eagle, 5740 Maple Ave. Benefits the SSC Fund. For information visit DallasCourt.org.

• July 21: UCLSE TurnAbout

The United Court of the Lone Star Empire presents presents its UCLSE TurnAbout Show from 6-10 p.m. at Dallas Eagle, 5740 Maple Ave. Benefits Dallas Hope Charities. For information visit DallasCourt.org.

• July 22: Stonewall Democrats of Rockwall

Stonewall Democrats of Rockwall meets at 7:30 p.m. at Harry Meyers Community Center, 815 E. Washington St., Rockwall. For more information, contact Patti or Heidi at [email protected]

• July 23: Family Night at Durkins Pizza

GALA family night’s 10th year of networking, socializing, happy hour, rock n’ roll and pizza and 10 percent of proceeds benefits GALA Youth from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Durkins Pizza, 8930 State Hwy 121, McKinney. For more information visit GalaNorthTexas.org

AUGUST

• Aug. 6: Classic Chassis Car Club

LGBT car enthusiasts meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. For more information visit ClassicChassis.com

• Aug. 12: Creating Change Host Committee Meeting

The Task Force needs volunteers to plan the January 15-19 Creating Change Conference in Dallas. Committees include fundraising, special events, hospitality, recruitment. Dinner at 7 p.m. and meeting from 7:30-9 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. For more information visit CreatingChange.org

• Aug. 15: TAG Youth Support Group

Open to youth of all ages from 5-7 p.m. at Tyler Public Library Taylor Auditorium, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler. For more information visit TylerAreaGays.com

• Aug. 15: GALA Happy Hour

Free appetizers, game tables, for GALA’s third Thursday happy hour from 5-8:30 p.m. at Henry’s, 5741 Legacy Drive, Suite 100, Plano. For more information visit GalaNorthTexas.org

• Aug. 17: Gaycation Gaybingo

Gaybingo from 5-9 p.m. at the Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at rcdallas.org.

• Aug. 18: Til Midnight at the Nasher

Music, movies and moonlight from 6 p.m.-midnight at the Nasher Sculpture Center, 2001 Flora St. NasherSculptureCenter.org.

• Aug. 19: Stonewall Democrats of Rockwall

Stonewall Democrats of Rockwall meets at 7:30 p.m. at Harry Meyers Community Center, 815 E. Washington St., Rockwall. For more information, contact Patti or Heidi at [email protected]

• Aug. 20: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

Largest Democratic club in Texas meets at 6:30 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave. For more information visit StoneWallDemocratsofDallas.org

• Aug. 27: Family Night at Durkins Pizza

GALA family night’s 10th year of networking, socializing, happy hour, rock n’ roll and pizza and 10 percent of proceeds benefits GALA Youth from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Durkins Pizza, 8930 State Hwy 121, McKinney. For more information visit GalaNorthTexas.org

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 2: Labor Day

• Sept. 3: Classic Chassis Car Club

LGBT car enthusiasts meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. For more information visit ClassicChassis.com

• Sept. 6: Excellence Awards luncheon

Recognizing LGBT business and community leaders from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

• Sept. 9: Creating Change Host Committee Meeting

The Task Force needs volunteers to plan the January 15-19 Creating Change Conference in Dallas. Committees include fundraising, special events, hospitality, recruitment. Dinner at 7 p.m. and meeting from 7:30-9 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. For more information visit CreatingChange.org

………..

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly at 1 p.m. on Sunday on 89.3 KNON-FM with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink. This week’s guest is former Texas state Rep. Harryette Ehrhardt; The Silver Pride Project Coffee and Convo for LGBTQ+ seniors meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. at Grauwyler Park Branch Library, 2146 Gilford St. ; Unwired Group of Crystal Meth Anonymous meets Sunday at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Resource Center, 2701 Reagan St.; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext. 3 or [email protected]; LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets the second and fourth Sunday from 2–4 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 4105 Junius St. For more info, email [email protected]; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy Trail at Turtle Creek Park, Turtle Creek and Hall Street, every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30–8 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews; Thrive support group from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by mixer every Monday at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at 7 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and has a men’s meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and meets at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday at 1575 W. Mockingbird Lane #625. Call 214-267-0222 for details; LGBT Sex Addicts Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. every Friday at 1919 Independence St., Room 19, Plano. 972-316-9188 for details; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters gay-identified Toastmasters group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. every Monday at the First Unitarian Church, 4015 Normandy Road (does not meet on Mondays that are holidays); United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4–5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.