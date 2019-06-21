Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at [email protected] or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at [email protected] by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

JUNE

• June 21: Pride Block Party Dallas Arts District

Dallas Museum of Art’s Late Night celebrates Pride joined this year by the Nasher Sculpture Center and Crow Museum of Asian Art with late night hours. See box for more info. DMA.org.

• June 21: United Court

Daddy Issues benefits Safe to Be from 7-10 p.m. at Dallas Eagle, 5740 Maple Ave. For more information visit DallasCourt.org

• June 22: United Court

Diva Divo benefits SSC Fund from 5-10 p.m. at Dallas Eagle, 5740 Maple Ave. For more information visit DallasCourt.org

• June 22: Prime Timers

Pool party at 11 a.m. in Carrollton hosted by Brian and Mark. RSVP to 214-218-0912 for address. For more information visit PrimeTimersww.net

• June 22: Colin Allred speaks

Rep. Colin Allred speaks from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Walnut Hill Recreation Center, 10011 Midway Road.

• June 23: United Court

The Men are cooking from 2-5 p.m. at The Hidden Door, 5025 Bowser Ave. For more information visit DallasCourt.org

• June 23: United Court

Wild Wild West Show benefits Resource Center Nutrition Center from 6-10 p.m. at Dallas Eagle, 5740 Maple Ave. For more information visit DallasCourt.org

• June 25: Family Night at Durkins Pizza

GALA family night’s 10th year of networking, socializing, happy hour, rock n’ roll and pizza and 10 percent of proceeds benefits GALA Youth from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Durkins Pizza, 8930 State Hwy 121, McKinney. For more information visit GalaNorthTexas.org

• June 26: Rainbow Movie Night

The Silver Pride Project Presents Rainbow Movie Night. Enjoy an LGBTQ+ themed movie, snacks, conversation, and community from 5:30-7:45 p.m. at Grauwyler Park Branch Library, 2146 Gilford St. For more information visit SilverPrideProject.com

• June 26: Prime Timers

Dinner at 7 p.m. at Tupinamba at the SW corner of Highway 75 and Walnut Hill Road. For more information visit PrimeTimersWW.net

• June 26: United Court

Club Night from 7:30-10 p.m. at The Hidden Door, 5025 Bowser Ave. For more information visit DallasCourt.org

• June 27: 90 Days

AHF and AIDS Walk South Dallas screen the film 90 Days and have a panel discussion commemorating National HIV Testing Day at 7 p.m. at Texas Theatre , 231 W. Jefferson Blvd. Free.

• June 28: 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising

• June 28: Third Annual Transgender Pride

Focusing on recognizing the trans women of color who participated in the Stonewall Riots in 1969, and will include a resource fair, speakers addressing topics of interest to the local transgender family, and presenting of an award to an outstanding cisgender ally. 7 p.m. on the seventh floor of the J. Erik Johnson Public Library, 1515 Young St.

• June 28: Denton Pride Block Party

Denton Pride Foundation is holding the Denton Pride Block Party celebrating the 5oth anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, from 3-10 p.m. For details see the Denton Pride Block Party event page on Facebook.

• June 29: Dallas Wings Celebrity Serve

Dallas Wings celebrate Pride Month fundraiser for Coalition for Aging LGBT with drinks at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. with live auction following dinner in Wings Practice Court A, College Park Center, 600 S. Center St., Arlington. $100. Table $800. For more information visit Wings.WNBA.com

• June 29: United Court

USO Show benefits Dallas Hope Charities from 6-10 p.m. at The Hidden Door, 5025 Bowser Ave. For more information visit DallasCourt.org

• June 30: Prime Timers

Games at 2 p.m. hosted by Rick at 3915 Mediterranean St., Rockwall. For more information visit PrimeTimersWW.net

• June 30: United Court

Drag Bag benefits GDMAF and SSC Fund from 6-10 p.m. at Dallas Eagle, 5740 Maple Ave. For more information visit DallasCourt.org

• June 30: NYC Pride

JULY

• July 2: Classic Chassis Car Club

LGBT car enthusiasts meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. For more information visit ClassicChassis.com

• July 2: Prime Timers

Lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Golden Corral, 3312 Forest Lane. For more information visit PrimeTimersWW.net

• July 4: Independence Day

• July 8: Creating Change Host Committee Meeting

The Task Force needs volunteers to plan the January 15-19 Creating Change Conference in Dallas. Committees include fundraising, special events, hospitality, recruitment. Dinner at 7 p.m. and meeting from 7:30-9 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. For more information visit CreatingChange.org

• July 9: Prime Timers

Dinner at 7 p.m. at Empress of China, 2648 N. Beltine Road, Irving. For more information visit PrimeTimersWW.net.

• July 12: Be On Stage

Black Tie Dinner and Performing Arts Fort Worth bring back the one-of-a-kind party held on stage from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Bass Performance Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. $30. BlackTie.org.

• July 16: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

Largest Democratic club in Texas meets at 6:30 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave. For more information visit StoneWallDemocratsofDallas.org

• July 18: GALA Happy Hour

Free appetizers, game tables, for GALA’s third Thursday happy hour from 5-8:30 p.m. at Henry’s, 5741 Legacy Drive, Suite 100, Plano. For more information visit GalaNorthTexas.org

• July 18: TAG Youth Support Group

Open to youth of all ages from 5-7 p.m. at Tyler Public Library Taylor Auditorium, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler. For more information visit TylerAreaGays.com

• July 20: Three-Ring Gaybingo

Gaybingo from 5-9 p.m. at the Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at rcdallas.org.

• July 22: Stonewall Democrats of Rockwall

Stonewall Democrats of Rockwall meets at 7:30 p.m. at Harry Meyers Community Center, 815 E. Washington St., Rockwall. For more information, contact Patti or Heidi at [email protected]

………….

Pride Block Party Dallas Arts District

• Verdigris presents Faces of Dallas featuring the life and activism of Patti Fink at 6 p.m. inthe Atrium.

• Judy Garland: The Elvis of Homosexuals with Janelle Lutz written by Robert Emery at 7 p.m. in the Horchow Auditorium.

• Drag Queen Story Time with Cassie Nova at 6:30 p.m. in the C3 Theater.

• Breaking the Binary: A Bisexual Millennial Confessional at 7 p.m. on Level 2 landing.

• Tour: Beyond Binaries at 7:30 p.m. on Level 4 in the American Galleries.

• Late Night Main Stage featuring The Rose Room Cast from 8-8:45 p.m. in the Atrium.

• Trancestor Artists: A Look at Art Beyond the Binaries at 9:30 p.m. in the Horchow Auditorium

• Screening of Raid of the Rainbow Lounge at 9:30 p.m. in C3 Theater.

• Kiki Ball with United Black Ellument from 10-11:30 p.m. in the Atrium.

• Charla enfocada: Artistas LGBTQ+ en la colección de arte europeo del DMA at 10:30 p. m.

• Beyond Binaries at 11:30 p.m. on Level 1 at Center for Creative Connections.

• Local artists, food trucks, movies and artisans on June 21, from 6 p.m.-midnight at the Dallas Museum of Arts and the Nasher Sculpture Center. $10.