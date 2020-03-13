Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

MARCH

• Through March 15: TBRU XXV

Texas Bear Round Up’s theme this year is “A Roman Holiday.” The Hyatt Regency Dallas, 300 Reunion Blvd. TBRU.org.

• March 13: DFW Pride Happy Hour

The LGBT Chamber of Commerce Foundation presents DFW Pride Happy Hour, hosted by TMC: The Mining Company, 3903 Cedar Springs Road. For information email lisa.howe@glbtchamber.com or call 214-865.7313.

• March 13-15: Sweethearts & Orphans

Classic Chassis Car Club visits Waxahachie’s Sweethearts & Orphans car event. Info at ClassicChassic.com.

• March 14: DFW Gaymers

Game night for LGBTQ gaymers from 7:30-10:50 p.m. at Common Ground Games, 1328 Inwood Road.

• March 14: Graffiti Arts Festival

Spray can artists create billboard-sized murals, shop for crafts and eat from food trucks from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at

1953 Golden Heights Road, Fort Worth.

• March 14: PrimeTimers

Irish Fest at 10 a.m. at Fair Park. 214-218-0912.

• March 14: Big Gay Pool Party

Lifestyle brand Drag Star Diva hosts the first of its weekly gay pool parties at 1 p.m. at Bali Beach Club, 2508 Maple Ave. No cover. Valet available. BigGayPoolParty.com.

• March 16: DIFFA Dallas’ 30th Anniversary Celebration

DIFFA Dallas celebrates its 30th anniversary with House of DIFFA Extravaganza, the annual black tie gala raising awareness and money for HIV/AIDS services. For tickets and information visit DIFFADallas.org.

• March 16: Gender inclusive career workshop

Navigating the workplace as a trans or gender variant person can come with questions and challenges. These free workshops empower with information on how to prepare, search, find, interview and land a compatible and inclusive job from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. Free.

• March 16: Pride Festival

tickets go on saleTickets to the 2020 Pride festival on June 6 go on sale. Purchase tickets at DallasPride.org.

• March 17: St. Patrick’s Day

• March 18: PrimeTimers

Lunch at 12:30 p.m. at Cheddars, 12355 Greenville Ave. 214-218-0912.

• March 19: Born Perfect

Panel discussion on reparative therapy at 7 p.m. at The Riveter, 3333 Welborn Ave.

• March 19: GALA Happy Hour

Happy Hour from 5:30-8 p.m. at Plano Super Bowl, 2521 Ave. K, Plano.

• March 19: Log Cabin mixer

Mixer featuring conservative drag superstar Lady Maga at 6 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn, Suite 144. LCRDallas.org.

• March 19: Tarrant Stonewall membership drive

TCU political science professor James Riddlesperger speaks at a membership drive hosted by Kelly Smith and Holly Edwards, 6508 Genoa Road, Fort Worth. TarrantStonewall.org.

• March 20-26: LGBT Health Week

• March 20: Pride beneficiary applications due

Deadline to apply to be a Pride festival beneficiary. Register by 5 p.m. DallasPride.org.

• March 21: Boot Scootin’ Gaybingo

From 5-9 p.m. at The Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. MyResourceCenter.org.

• March 21: PrimeTimers

Potluck at 7 p.m. Location and directions at 214-218-0912.

• March 21: Golden Gays monthly brunch

GALA third Saturday brunch for people 50+ at 11:30 a.m. at Norma’s Cafe, 605 W. 15th St., Plano. GALANorthTexas.org.

• March 21: Different Strokes Golf Association (DSGA)

DSGA, the LGBTA golf organization begins its 23rd season at 10 a.m. at Cedar Crest, 1800 Southerland Ave. $55 includes golf, cart, range balls and prizes. Information at DSGADallas.org or communications@dsgadallas.org.

• March 21: DFW Gay for Good

Volunteers will be helping Texas Trees Foundation nursery. Details, volunteer and find additional projects at GayForGood.org/dallas-fortworth.

• March 22: PrimeTimers

Games at 2 p.m. hosted in Carrollton. Location and directions at 214-218-0912.

• March 23: Gender inclusive career workshop

Navigating the workplace as a trans or gender variant person can come

with questions and challenges. These free workshops empower with information on how to prepare, search, find, interview and land a compatible and inclusive job from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. Free.

• March 24: Family Night at Durkins

GALA family friendly night, networking, socializing, happy hour, rock ’n roll and pizza with 10 percent going to GALA Youth from 5-8 p.m. at Durkins, 8930 Highway 121, McKinney. GALANorthTexas.org.

• March 24: Get Centered tour

Tour Resource Center and learn about its programs from 5-6:30 p.m. at 5750 Cedar Springs Road. MyResourceCenter.org.

• March 24: Same-sex partner grief group

Grief group for those who have lost a same-sex partner through death from 6:45-8 p.m. at Resource Center,

5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• March 26: Let’s Talk with THRIVE

Let’s Talk event for LGBTQ seniors from 6-8 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. MyResourceCenter.org.

• March 26: The Writer’s Garret

Beth El Binah President Christopher Manes reads from his new book Naming the Leper about his family’s history with leprosy in the early 20th century in Louisiana. The Writer’s Garret, 1250 Majesty Drive. WritersGarret.org.

• March 27: LGBT Caucus

The five founding members of the Texas House of Representatives LGBT Caucus hold a town hall at 5:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. Happy hour will take place after the event at a nearby location.

• March 27-29: Unbreakable

The Turtle Creek Chorale present Unbreakable, a new choral musical from Tony Award-winning composer Andrew Lippe at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. Tickets begin at $25 and are available at TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• March 27-29: Fan Expo

Dallas Convention Center, 650 S. Griffin St.

• March 28: AIDS Walk South Dallas

Tenth annual walk steps off at 8 a.m. from Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd. Eventbrite.com.

………..

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly at 1 p.m. on Sunday on 89.3 KNON-FM with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink with this week’s guest is trans mama bear Amber Briggle and family; Silver Pride Project Coffee and Convo for LGBTQ+ seniors meets Mondays from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Oak Lawn Library, 4100 Cedar Springs Road, Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Grauwyler Park Branch Library, 2146 Gilford St. Wednesdays for Breakfast Club from 10 a.m.-noon at Reverchon Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Ave. and Thursdays for Rainbow Rec from 10 a.m.-noon at Reverchon Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Ave.; Unwired Group of Crystal Meth Anonymous meets Sunday at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Resource Center, 2701 Reagan St. First Monday is birthday night at 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext. 3 or Jalenzski@myresourcecenter.org; LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets the second and fourth Sunday from 2–4 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 4105 Junius St. For more info, email pegasussquares@gmail.com; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run at Oak Lawn Park, near the intersection of Turtle Creek and Hall Street, every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 8:30 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30–8 p.m. on Mondays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews; Thrive, program of Resource Center for LGBTQ adults 50+ support group every Monday from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by free lunch at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at noon, 6:30 p.m., 7:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 6525 Inwood Road. Call 214-267-0222 for details; LGBT Sex Addicts Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. every Friday at 1919 Independence St., Room 19, Plano. 972-316-9188 for details; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters gay-identified Toastmasters group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. every Monday at the First Unitarian Church, 4015 Normandy Road (does not meet on Mondays that are holidays); United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4–5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.