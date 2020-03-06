Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

• March 6: Senior Living Conference

UNT Dallas presents the annual Senior Living Conference, focusing on “Senior Preparedness, from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. in UNT Dallas’ Campus Hall, 7300 University Hills Blvd. The event, which features Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, is free to seniors, but space is limited. For information call Susan Zeb at 214-922-8885 or email her at susan.zeb@mail.house.gov.

• March 6: GALA Karaoke Night

The North Texas Gay and Lesbian Alliance hosts First Friday Karaoke Night at Plano Super Bowl, 2521 K Ave. in Plano. For information visit GALANorthTexas.org or email info@galantx.org.

• March 9: Gender inclusive career workshop

Navigating the workplace as a trans or gender variant person can come with questions and challenges. These free workshops empower with information on how to prepare, search, find, interview and land a compatible and inclusive job. From 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. Free.

• March 10: Same-sex partner grief group

Grief group for those who have lost a same-sex partner through death from 6:45-8 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• March 11: PrimeTimers

Dinner at 7 p.m. at Mario’s, 5404 Lemmon Ave. 214-218-0912.

• March 12: Punch Bowl Social

The LGBT Chamber of Commerce holds its Business Connections Mixer/New Member Showcase at Punch Bowl Social, 2600 Main St.

LGBTChamber.com.

• March 12: Thrive mixer

Dinner with speaker award-winning master gardener Nancy Wilson from 6-8 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. MyResourceCenter.org.

• March 12-15: TBRU XXV

Texas Bear Round Up’s theme this year is A Roman Holiday. Hyatt Regency Dallas, 300 Reunion Blvd. TBRU.org.

• March 13: DFW Pride Happy Hour

The LGBT Chamber of Commerce Foundation presents DFW Pride Happy Hour, hosted by TMC: The Mining Company, 3903 Cedar Springs Road. For information email lisa.howe@glbtchamber.com or call 214-865.7313.

• March 13-15: Sweethearts & Orphans

Classic Chassis Car Club visits Waxahachie’s Sweethearts & Orphans car event. Info at ClassicChassic.com.

• March 14: DFW Gaymers

Game night for LGBTQ gaymers from 7:30-10:50 p.m. at Common Ground Games, 1328 Inwood Road.

• March 14: Graffiti Arts Festival

Spray can artists create billboard-sized murals, shop for crafts and eat from food trucks from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1953 Golden Heights Road, Fort Worth.

• March 14: PrimeTimers

Irish Fest at 10 a.m. at Fair Park. 214-218-0912.

• March 16: DIFFA Dallas’ 30th Anniversary Celebration

DIFFA Dallas celebrates its 30th anniversary with House of DIFFA Extravaganza, the annual black tie gala raising awareness and money for HIV/AIDS services. For tickets and information visit DIFFADallas.org.

• March 16: Gender inclusive career workshop

Navigating the workplace as a trans or gender variant person can come with questions and challenges. These free workshops empower with information on how to prepare, search, find, interview and land a compatible and inclusive job from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. Free.

• March 16: Pride Festival tickets go on sale

Tickets to the 2020 Pride festival on June 6 go on sale. Purchase tickets at DallasPride.org.

• March 17: St. Patrick’s Day

• March 18: PrimeTimers

Lunch at 12:30 p.m. at Cheddars, 12355 Greenville Ave. 214-218-0912.

• March 19: Born Perfect

Panel discussion on reparative therapy at 7 p.m. at The Riveter, 3333 Welborn Ave.

• March 20: Pride beneficiary applications due

Deadline to apply to be a Pride festival beneficiary. Register by 5 p.m. DallasPride.org.