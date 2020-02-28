Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 28: Go Red for Women Luncheon

The American Heart Association luncheon features Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum who’s devoted her career to early detection, education and prevention of heart disease at Omni Dallas Hotel, 555 S. Lamar St. GoRedForWomen.org.

• Feb. 28: Log Cabin Republicans candidate debate

Log Cabin hosts a debate among five candidates for U.S. House District 32. Meet and greet at 6 p.m., forum at

6:30 p.m., candidate time with constituents at 8:30 p.m. at Venture X Uptown Dallas, 3232 McKinney Ave.

• Feb. 28-29: Austin Car Club meet up

LGBT car clubs from around Texas meet at LaQuinta Inn, 11901 N. Mopac Expressway, Austin. ClassicChassis.com.

• Feb. 29: Understanding Transgender Identities and Realities

Deepen understanding of transgender topics and practice skills to be a great ally from 6-9 p.m. at First Unitarian Church of Dallas, 4015 Normandy Ave. $10. Register at dct.org/andiboi.

• Feb. 29: TAG Game Night

Tyler Area Gays game night will be held at The Well, 3320 Troup Hwy, Suite 230, Tyler. TylerAreaGays.com.

• Feb. 29-April 19: Sherwood Forest Faire

A 25-acre medieval village with 100 permanent buildings 40 miles from downtown Austin with more than 170 artisans and merchants. Sherwood Forest Faire, 1883 Old Hwy 20, McDade. $22. SherwoodForestFaire.com.

MARCH

• March 1: PrimeTimers

Games hosted at 2 p.m. in Oak Cliff. For address and directions, call 214-218-0912.

• March 1: Queer and Trans Inclusive Lactation Workshop

Queer and trans inclusive lcatation education workshop to help LGBTQ parents and prospective parents navigate the challenges of infant feeding options hosted by Precision Chiropractic from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 4255 Bryant Irvin Road #101, Fort Worth. EventBrite.com.

• March 1: Evening of Hope Launch Party

Evening of Hope benefits AIDS Outreach Center. This year’s theme is the Roaring 20s from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Mitchell Gold+Bob Williams, 5001 Ozona Blvd., Fort Worth. $25 at the door.

• March 3: PrimeTimers

First Tuesday lunch at Golden Corral at 11:30 a.m., 3312 Forest Lane. 214-218-0912.

• March 3: Classic Chassis Car Club

Members socialize and talk about their rides beginning with a tire kick in the parking lot at 6 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• March 3: Brewing Up Business Plano

Develop business relationships and practice your elevator speech from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Legacy Texas Bank, 3512 Preston Road.Members free. General admission $10 advance/ $20 at the door.

• March 4: Wine Walk

Monthly first Wednesday wine walk on Cedar Springs Road. Purchase glass outside The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

• March 5: Travelin’ Voices

The Women’s Choris of Dallas sixth annual celebration of women composers for Women’s History Month features Moira Smiley with her ensemble VOCO — known for providing visceral and experimental musical experiences — along with 200+ voices from TWCD

and collegiate and high school choirs at 7:30 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. $20-45. TWCD.org.

• March 9: Gender inclusive career workshop

Navigating the workplace as a trans or gender variant person can come with questions and challenges. These free workshops empower with information on how to prepare, search, find, interview and land a compatible and inclusive job from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. Free.

• March 10: Same-sex partner grief group

Grief group for those who have lost a same-sex partner through death from 6:45-8 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• March 11: PrimeTimers

Dinner at 7 p.m. at Mario’s, 5404 Lemmon Ave. 214-218-0912.

• March 12: Punch Bowl Social

The LGBT Chamber of Commerce holds its Business Connections Mixer/New Member Showcase at Punch Bowl Social, 2600 Main St.

LGBTChamber.com.

• March 12: Thrive mixer

Dinner with speaker award-winning master gardener Nancy Wilson from 6-8 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. MyResourceCenter.org.

• March 12-15: TBRU XXV

Texas Bear Round Up’s theme this year is A Roman Holiday at the Hyatt Regency Dallas, 300 Reunion Blvd. TBRU.org.

• March 13-15: Sweethearts & Orphans

Classic Chassis Car Club visits Waxahachie’s Sweethearts & Orphans car event. Info at ClassicChassic.com.

• March 14: DFW Gaymers

Game night for LGBTQ gaymers from 7:30-10:50 p.m. at Common Ground Games, 1328 Inwood Road.

• March 14: Graffiti Arts Festival

Spray can artists create billboard-sized murals, shop for crafts and eat from food trucks from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at

1953 Golden Heights Road, Fort Worth.

• March 14: PrimeTimers

Irish Fest at 10 a.m. at Fair Park. 214-218-0912.

• March 16: Gender inclusive career workshop

Navigating the workplace as a trans or gender variant person can come with questions and challenges. These free workshops empower with information on how to prepare, search, find, interview and land a compatible and inclusive job from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. Free.

• March 16: Pride festival tickets go on sale

Tickets to the 2020 Pride festival on June 6 go on sale. Purchase tickets at DallasPride.org.

• March 17: St. Patrick’s Day

• March 18: PrimeTimers

Lunch at 12:30 p.m. at Cheddars, 12355 Greenville Ave. 214-218-0912.

…………..

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly at 1 p.m. on Sunday on 89.3 KNON-FM with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink with this week’s guest is the Rev. Christopher Thomas of St. Thomas the Apostle Church; Silver Pride Project Coffee and Convo for LGBTQ+ seniors meets Mondays from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Oak Lawn Library, 4100 Cedar Springs Road, Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Grauwyler Park Branch Library, 2146 Gilford St. Wednesdays for Breakfast Club from 10 a.m.-noon at Reverchon Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Ave. and Thursdays for Rainbow Rec from 10 am.-noon at Reverchon Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Ave.; Unwired Group of Crystal Meth Anonymous meets Sunday at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Resource Center, 2701 Reagan St. First Monday is birthday night at 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext. 3 or Jalenzski@myresourcecenter.org; LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets the second and fourth Sunday from 2–4 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 4105 Junius St. For more info, email pegasussquares@gmail.com; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run at Oak Lawn Park, near the intersection of Turtle Creek and Hall Street, every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 8:30 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30–8 p.m. on Mondays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews; Thrive, program of Resource Center for LGBTQ adults 50+ support group every Monday from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by free lunch at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at noon, 6:30 p.m., 7:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 6525 Inwood Road. Call 214-267-0222 for details; LGBT Sex Addicts Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. every Friday at 1919 Independence St., Room 19, Plano. 972-316-9188 for details; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters gay-identified Toastmasters group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. every Monday at the First Unitarian Church, 4015 Normandy Road (does not meet on Mondays that are holidays); United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4–5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.