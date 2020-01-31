Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

JANUARY

• Jan. 31: Business and Community Excellence Awards

Awards luncheon from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Renaissance Dallas Hotel, 2222 N. Stemmons Freeway. LGBTChamber.com.

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 1: PrimeTimers

Potluck from 5-9 p.m. at Sean’s in Plano. RSVP and address at 214-218-0912.

• Feb. 2: Super Bowl LIV

• Feb. 4: PrimeTimers

First Tuesday lunch at Golden Corral at 11:30 a.m. 3312 Forest Lane. 214-218-0912.

• Feb. 5: Wine Walk

Monthly first Wednesday wine walk on Cedar Springs Road. Purchase glass outside The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

• Feb. 6: Casablanca screening

The Texas Theatre presents a pre-Valentine’s Day screening of the 1942 Humphrey Bogart-Ingrid Bergman classic Casablanca at 8 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St. Tickets at prekindle.com.

• Feb. 6: Brewing Up Business

Develop new business relationships from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Crickles, 4000 Cedar Springs Road Suite E. Free to LGBT Chamber members, non-members $10 in advance, $20 at the door. LGBTChamber.com.

• Feb. 7: Naming the Leper

Christopher Lee Manes, president of Congregation Beth El Binah, reads from his new book of poetry Naming the Leper at 7 p.m. at Half Price Books,

5803 E. Northwest Highway. Free.

• Feb. 8: Dallas Bears monthly meeting

Monthly membership meeting begins at noon at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road.

• Feb. 8: PrimeTimers

Brunch and the Perot Museum at 11 a.m. at Mama’s Daughter’s Diner, 2014 Irving Blvd. 214-218-0912.

• Feb. 8: The Main Event

Teen Pride presents Kennedy Davenport at the Peacock Theater in Frisco. An evening of magic, drag and mystery raising money for Teen Pride. $40. tinyurl.com/tqevffc.

• Feb. 8: Lost Souls Sock collection

Lost Souls Rugby is collecting new socks for the Austin Street Shelter serving men 45 and older and women 18 and older from 1-4 p.m. at the Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

• Feb. 8: DFW Gaymers

Game night for LGBTQ gaymers from 7:30-10:50 p.m. at Common Ground Games, 1328 Inwood Road.

• Feb. 11: Same-sex partner grief group

Grief group for those who have lost a same-sex partner through death from 6:45-8 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• Feb. 11: Simply Fondue with the Dallas Bears

A four-course classic from 7-10 p.m. at Simply Fondue, 2108 Greenville Ave.

• Feb. 12: PrimeTimers

Dinner at 7 p.m. at Fly Fishing, 6126 Luther Lane. Info at 214-218-0912.

• Feb. 12: TWU Drag Show

Texas Women’s University drag show with performers including Mustache Envy, Draconis and emcee Landon Cider at 7 p.m. at TWU Student Union at Hubbard Hall, Southwest Ballroom, 1600 N. Bell Ave., Denton. $5. TWU.edu.

• Feb. 13: Business Connections Mixer

The LGBT Chamber hosts its monthly Business Connections Mixer with light bites and drinks from 5:30-7 p.m. at Eating Disorder Solutions, 3300 Oak Lawn Ave., Suite 102. LGBTChamber.com.

• Feb. 15: Heart On Gaybingo

From 5-9 p.m. at The Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. MyResourceCenter.org.

• Feb. 15: Love Equality

An event benefitting Equality Texas is a night of celebration and dancing with drinks and light food from 8-11 p.m. at Seven for Parties, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd., Suite 107. Tickets at Secure.Everyaction.com.

• Feb. 15: Impulse Group

An Impulse Group five-year celebration with cocktails, music and dancing, dinner and presentation at 7 p.m. at Sixty Five Hundred, 6500 Cedar Springs Road, #200. Impulsegrp.org.

• Feb. 16: Dallas Bears Teddy Bear Auction

Auction benefits AIDS Services Dallas. Item drop off begins at 3 p.m. and auction starts at 7 p.m., at the Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

• Feb. 17: President’s Day

Honoring our presidents who haven’t been impeached.

• Feb. 19: PrimeTimers

Lunch at 12:30 p.m. at the Charco Broiler, 413 W. Jefferson Blvd. Info at 214-218-0912.

• Feb. 21: Toast to Life Sponsor Party

MyResourceCenter.org.

• Feb. 21: LGBTQ Global Symposium on Equality and Human Rights

A coalition of Dallas-based organizations presents a symposium on equality and human rights. A diverse group of LGBTQ and ally presenters will highlight Dallas’ rich history of moving from openly opposing to vocally championing human rights and equality from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Southern Methodist University, Tickets at DFWWorld.org.

• Feb. 22: Turtle Creek Chorale gala

Idina Menzel performs at a gala benefiting the Turtle Creek Chorale at 7:30 p.m. at The Statler, 1914 Commerce St. TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• Feb. 23: PrimeTimers

Games in Plano at 2 p.m. For address and directions call 214-218-0912.

• Feb. 25: Get Centered tour

Tour Resource Center and learn about its programs from 5-6:30 p.m. at 5750 Cedar Springs Road. MyResourceCenter.org.

• Feb. 25: Steve Grand

Steve Grand performs benefiting the Suicide and Crisis Center at 7:30 p.m. at the Bob Hope Theatre, Owen Arts Center, 6101 Bishop St. $75-150. Tickets at SteveGrandDallas.com.

• Feb. 25: Same-sex partner grief group

Grief group for those who have lost a same-sex partner through death from 6:45-8 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• Feb. 25: PrimeTimers

Dinner at 7 p.m. at Alfonso’s Italian, 718 N. Buckner Blvd. #222. Info at 214-218-0912.

• Feb. 29: Understanding Transgender Identities and Realities

Deepen understanding of transgender topics and practice skills to be a great ally from 6-9 p.m. at First Unitarian Church of Dallas, 4015 Normandy Ave. $10. Register at dct.org/andiboi.

MARCH

• March 1: PrimeTimers

Games hosted at 2 p.m. in Oak Cliff. For address and directions, call 214-218-0912.

…………

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly at 1 p.m. on Sunday on 89.3 KNON-FM with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink with this week’s guest Erin Moore; Silver Pride Project Coffee and Convo for LGBTQ+ seniors meets Mondays from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Oak Lawn Library, 4100 Cedar Springs Road, Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Grauwyler Park Branch Library, 2146 Gilford St. Wednesdays for Breakfast Club from 10 a.m.-noon at Reverchon Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Ave. and Thursdays for Rainbow Rec from 10 am.-noon at Reverchon Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Ave.; Unwired Group of Crystal Meth Anonymous meets Sunday at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Resource Center, 2701 Reagan St. First Monday is birthday night at 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext. 3 or Jalenzski@myresourcecenter.org; LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets the second and fourth Sunday from 2–4 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 4105 Junius St. For more info, email pegasussquares@gmail.com; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run at Oak Lawn Park, near the intersection of Turtle Creek and Hall Street, every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 8:30 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30–8 p.m. on Mondays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews; Thrive, program of Resource Center for LGBTQ adults 50+ support group every Monday from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by free lunch at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at noon, 6:30 p.m., 7:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 6525 Inwood Road. Call 214-267-0222 for details; LGBT Sex Addicts Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. every Friday at 1919 Independence St., Room 19, Plano. 972-316-9188 for details; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters gay-identified Toastmasters group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. every Monday at the First Unitarian Church, 4015 Normandy Road (does not meet on Mondays that are holidays); United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4–5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.