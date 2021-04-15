Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson announced that FEMA will begin accepting applications this week for funeral assistance under a program created under the American Rescue Plan. Texans who paid for funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020 for an individual whose death may have been caused by or was likely the result of COVID-19 can apply for up to $9,000 of assistance per funeral through FEMA’s dedicated call center. Call 844-684-6333 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. central time. The TTY number is 800-462-7585. No online applications will be accepted.

Who can apply for assistance?

You may qualify if: you are a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who paid for funeral expenses after January 20, 2020, and the funeral expenses were for an individual whose death in the United States, territories or the District of Columbia, may have been caused by or was likely the result of COVID-19.

Individuals may apply for assistance for multiple funerals.

What information do Texans need to provide?

The applicant responsible for COVID-19 funeral expenses will need to provide the following information below when they call FEMA to register for assistance. FEMA recommends gathering this information ahead of the application process:

Social Security number for the applicant and the deceased individual

Date of birth for the applicant and the deceased individual

Current mailing address for the applicant

Current telephone number for the applicant

Location or address where the deceased individual passed away

Information about burial or funeral insurance policies

Information about other funeral assistance received, such as donations

CARES Act grants and assistance from voluntary organizations

Routing and account number of the applicant’s checking or savings account (for direct deposit, if requested)

More information is available on FEMA’s website.

— David Taffet