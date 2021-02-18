If you have been affected by the winter storms in Texas and need medical advice, K Health is offering free, virtual doctor visits to Texas residents during the weather emergency.

K Health wrote it has been closely monitoring the devastating situation in Texas that has affected millions of people and their hearts go out to those who are suffering. “We know so many people need medical care, and our local, board-licensed doctors across the state can give medical advice to people and explain if you need to seek emergency care,” they wrote in a press release.

If you have any health questions, for you or your children above the age of three, you can connect with a medical professional on K Health for a diagnosis and treatment recommendation.

Instructions:

Download the K Health app (App Store or Google Play)

Check your symptoms

Chat with a doctor using code K4TX

If you need a warming shelter, please see these resources: https://www.texastribune.org/2021/02/16/texas-power-outage-help-warming-shelter/

For emergencies, call 911. For local assistance, call 311.

— David Taffet