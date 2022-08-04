Words matter! The language we use to describe ourselves and our emotions can be keys that unlock the awareness of self and have a huge impact on the negative cognitions that underly our beliefs, especially for those of us in the LGBTQ community. Brian and Colman sit down with Thomas Mundell, a neurolinguistic and sex positive therapist to unpack the words we use as he explores his own polyamory and experiences with open relationships.

Graduating from The University of Arizona with a PhD in Neurolinguistic Psychology, Thomas has dedicated his practice to walking with people as they discover how to use their own emotional vocabulary. After all, the limits of our language are the limits of our world. In addition to his private practice, he is dedicated to being open and vulnerable about his own polyamorous relationships and experiences… the comfy and the uncomfy parts. Specializing in relationship dynamics, addiction recovery, and trauma, he is excited to share how all of these things can quickly shape or misshape a relationship. TJ’s podcast Navigating Chaos (that he co-hosts with Dallas based Psychologist, Dr Alan Johnson) is streaming on all platforms. And his private practice can be reached at SoulbirdWellness.com