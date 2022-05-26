The possibility that the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade has set off alarm bells in the LGBTQ community. Activists and legal experts are warning that the 1973 landmark decision could have severe consequences for LGBT Americans’ mental and physical health, socioeconomic status and right to marriage. Brian and Colman sat down with attorney Caleb Patterson to unpack some of the legal implications we face at both the state and federal level.
Upon graduation in 2007, Caleb “officially” came out to his friends and family and moved to Dallas, Texas. Over the past 15 years, he’s continued his mental health journey through traditional talk therapy, meditation, and yoga and has continued to build his professional career. Today, Caleb practices law in Dallas with a focus on estate planning, probate, and small business transactions. He’s been with his husband David since 2015 and they have been married for two years. They currently live in the Oaklawn area with their two dogs, a cat, and too many plants to count. Both are small business owners and are active volunteers with Black Tie Dinner. In his hypothetical free time, Caleb prefers to spend his time outdoors, reading a good book, or watching anything superhero or science-fiction-related.