The possibility that the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade has set off alarm bells in the LGBTQ community. Activists and legal experts are warning that the 1973 landmark decision could have severe consequences for LGBT Americans’ mental and physical health, socioeconomic status and right to marriage. Brian and Colman sat down with attorney Caleb Patterson to unpack some of the legal implications we face at both the state and federal level.

Caleb is currently an attorney with his own law practice in Dallas. He was born and raised in a small town in northwest Arkansas and grew up as an anxious, overachieving, closeted gay child in a conservative Christian environment. He attended the University of Arkansas where he earned his undergraduate degree and law degree as well as had his first experience with the power of therapy and coming out.