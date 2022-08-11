SEX! Sex is not a thing that you just do with your body. It’s a place that you enter that can bring ultimate human connection. Brian and Colman sit down for part two with sex therapist Thomas Mundell to explore those vulnerable parts of us that make us human.

Graduating from The University of Arizona with a Ph.D. in neurolinguistic psychology, Thomas has dedicated his practice to walking with people as they discover how to use their own emotional vocabulary. After all, the limits of our language are the limits of our world. In addition to his private practice, he is dedicated to being open and vulnerable about his own polyamorous relationships and experiences… the comfy and the uncomfy parts! Specializing in relationship dynamics, addiction recovery and trauma, he is excited to share how all of these things can quickly shape or misshape a relationship. TJ’s podcast Navigating Chaos (that he co-hosts with Dallas=based Psychologist, Dr. Alan Johnson) is streaming on all platforms. And his private practice can be reached at SoulbirdWellness.com

