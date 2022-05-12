Dallas Hope Charities is taking on homelessness in the LGBTQ youth populations in the DFW Metroplex by providing the city’s only LGBTQ-focused Homeless Youth Transitional Living Center and extension program, meal assistance, and the Collective Hope Coalition, an initiative aimed at eliminating suicide among LGBTQ community in the Dallas area. Brian and Colman sit down with Board Chair, Roscoe Compton-Kelly, to take on the national crisis.

Compton-Kelly also serves as a board member with LGBTQ Outdoors and is a singing member of the world-renowned Turtle Creek Chorale. Roscoe works in the nonprofit sector as the Senior Director of External Affairs at Education Opens Doors, where he leads the cultivation, relationship management and strategy around EOD partners and donors. Roscoe is a Texas native, and currently lives in the Dallas area, with his husband Brian, who is a Dyslexia Interventionist with Dallas ISD.