Fewer new cases of COVID-19 were reported for the last three days than were reported the last few days of last week.

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 97 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus on Sunday, April 5 and 94 new cases on Saturday, April 4. That’s the first time in a week that the number of new positive tests was lower than the previous day. On Monday, the number of new cases reported is 43.

Sunday’s total brings the number of cases in Dallas County to 1,155.

“While today’s positive case count is encouraging, I caution about reading too much into this number as several private labs were closed on Sunday,” County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “Having said that, the hospital systems are seeing evidence that the Dallas County Safer at Home executive order enacted on March 22nd is working.”

Of cases requiring hospitalization, 71 percent have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes is the major underlying high-risk health condition reported in about 28 percent of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. The latest information from Dallas County is available here.

— David Taffet