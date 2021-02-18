In a tweet proving how tone-deaf ERCOT is, the organization responsible for not upgrading the Texas grid to work during extremely cold weather wrote,”Close your blinds to conserve heat. You already know what it looks like outside. #conserve.”

The message isn’t bad. The tone is terrible. This is all our fault. A better tweet might have begun, “Please help us conserve our limited energy. One way you can help us is by closing your blinds.”

But no, the collapse of the power grid is our fault because we have windows. Well, ERCOT executives, you know what doesn’t have windows? Jail cells. And that’s where you belong for ignoring recommendations from 10 years ago on how to prevent exactly what happened from happening again.

And please, yes I said please, stop lying about things like wind power being unreliable during this freeze. How do they power research stations in Antarctica? With the same turbines we use in Texas.

— David Taffet