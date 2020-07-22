Educare’s Compassion Fatigue Symposium will be held virtually on Sept. 18.

According to Educare Executive Director Sharyn Fein, “We are working with third parties to ensure the highest video quality, seamless participation and an entertaining experience. Our goal is to create a space in which caregivers, family and professional, can heal and feel re-nourished.”

She said participants will be able to connect with vendors, attendees and the speakers. Elaine K. Sanchez is the keynote speaker. Other speakers include Janet Dowell, Stephanie Boussard, Martha Fiddes and Jule Aguirre.

Continuing education credits are given. To register, click here. This training will be live on September 18 and a pre-recorded version will be available until September 2021.

— David Taffet