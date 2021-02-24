U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson announced the federal government would investigate the Texas grid failure.

The Texas Legislature is already holding hearings on the grid failure during the winter storm last week. Five ERCOT board members, who live out of state, have resigned.

Now the federal government is investigating as well. Johnson has announced that the Committee on Science, Space and Technology, which she chairs, will hold a hearing on the grid failure responsible for the power outages. She said she welcomed the resignations of the four out-of-state board members and ERCOT chair but said that doesn’t end the inquiry. She called the grid failure unacceptable.

“I am committed to working with local, state, and federal leaders to learn more about what went wrong and how we can prevent it from happening again,” Johnson said in a written statement.

— David Taffet