Early voting for municipal runoffs has begun. Six Dallas City Council races, the Fort Worth and Arlington mayors races and two Grand Prairie City Council races are among those to be decided.

Among the Dallas races are both Oak Lawn seats — Districts 2 and 14. The Preston Hollow seat that dips into Oak Lawn along Inwood Road — District 13 is also up for grabs.

Dallas County has gone to a voter center method of voting meaning if you live in Dallas County, vote at any voting center. If you live in the city of Dallas but not in Dallas County, check with Collin or Denton counties where to vote.

Those in or closest to Oak Lawn are Reverchon Rec Center and the Oak Lawn Branch Library. Grauwyler Park Rec Center is north of Oak Lawn on Harry Hines. Downtown centers include the Erik Jonsson Central Library, El Centro College and the George Allen Courts Building.

May 24-27 hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, May 28 is 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, May 29 polls are open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday hours are 1-6 p.m. Polls are closed Monday, May 31 for Memorial Day. Tuesday, June 1 is the last day of early voting. Hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Election Day is Saturday, June 5. Hours at all voting centers are 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

— David Taffet