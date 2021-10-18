This year, for the third time, Halloween make-up queen Jenna Skyy has created a special Halloween make-up “lewk” exclusively for the cover of Dallas Voice’s Halloween issue, coming out next Friday, Oct. 22.

Any Beetlejuice fans out there? You won’t want to miss it!

Watch the make-up in process in the video — shot and edited by DVtv producer Israel Lune — below and then pick up your copy of Dallas Voice Friday. Who knows: You might even be able to get Jenna to autograph it for you!

(You can also see the cover — and everything else in the issue — right here at DallasVoice.com beginning Friday morning.)

— Tammye Nash