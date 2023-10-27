It was a year ago this week, that gay icon Leslie Jordan passed away unexpectedly at the age of 67. And it was just one week ago, on Friday, Oct. 21, that hundreds of friends and family and fans gathered in downtown Palm Springs to watch as a star bearing his name was unveiled on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars.

With those landmark dates in mind, Dallas Voice and our video from September 2018 when Brad Pritchett interviewed Jordan when he was in DFW to perform his one-man show, Leslie Jordan: Exposed.