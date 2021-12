Black Tie Dinner on Thursday, Dec. 16, distributed a record-breaking $1.45 million dollars to HRCF and local beneficiaries. Regina Lyn Pierce, our own DVtv host, was announced as the junior co-chair for 2022. Our recently-retired DVtv host Brad Pritchett stepped down as senior co-chair and from the BTD board, with this year’s junior co-chair Terry Loftis moving up to the senior co-chair spot.

Watch the video below: