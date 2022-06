Dallas Voice has learned today (Friday, June 24) of the passing of Bruce Ragsdale Horton, aka “Blanche Davidian” and jewelry designer “Dragon Lady.”

Horton worked as a theatrical rhinestone jeweler and was the official jeweler for the USofA pageant system from 1989 to 2003. He was also owner of The DragonLadyEarring Company, according to his Facebook page.

We will post information on services when that information becomes available.

— Tammye Nash