Welcome back, Dallas Voice readers! Can you believe it is already October? While that sinks in, I am going to share our topic for this month’s column: intestinal parasites. As you know, there are tons and tons of different parasites out there, both in human and non-human forms ;). However, for this specific column, I will be focusing on the ones that affect our dogs and cats, specifically their guts.

There are some common misconceptions about intestinal parasites that I want to address first. One is that if you see no spaghetti-looking worms in the poop, then there are no intestinal parasites. This is not accurate!

There are different types of microscopic intestinal parasites that you will never see in the poop but that may still be present. In fact, some of them are fairly common here in Texas. Another common misconception is that if a dog or cat lives indoors, there is no way that he or she will have any sort of parasites. I have seen the exact opposite of this so many times.

I have lost count of how many indoor dogs and cats I have seen over the years with different kinds of intestinal parasites. Another important fact is that many of these parasites can be transmitted to humans, so please consult with your vet to see what precautions may be needed with certain parasites.

Let’s start with the specifics of the most common intestinal parasites. Both dogs and cats can get these parasites, and they can be pretty cool or gross to watch, depending on your perspective (LOL).

The longer worms that people think about when this topic is brought up are usually roundworms or hookworms. These are mostly transmitted through ingestion of microscopic eggs found within stools, and this happens when our babies step on stool traces that may have the eggs and then lick their paws. Even if no stools are seen, many of these microscopic eggs can live in the environment for weeks — or even months!

Another very common intestinal parasite is the tapeworm. In fact, these worms are used in some parts of the world for weight loss (do not attempt this at home!). These are transmitted when a dog or cat ingests a flea that is infected with microscopic tapeworms. The adult worms will be seen in the stools or around our pet’s anuses. Fun, right? These usually look like grains of rice, but they are segments or fragments of a much longer worm within the intestines of the dog or cat.

Now some of the ones that are microscopic and will never be seen as worms are giardia and coccidia. They are also usually transmitted through exposure to contaminated stools. These can be very difficult to get rid of, so prevention and routine testing is very important.

The best way to make sure your babies do not have any of these are through a physical exam and, usually, a fecal sample exam. You can also take a picture of what you see so that you can show it to your veterinary healthcare team.

The most common symptom associated with the presence of intestinal parasites is soft stools or diarrhea, even if no worms are seen. Now playing devil’s advocate, normal stools does not mean no parasites are present. It is fairly common to see babies with completely normal stools that still have intestinal parasites.

Needless to say, it is important to note that soft stools or diarrhea are seen with many different issues and not just intestinal parasites. If you are concerned about possible worms, bring a fresh stool sample to your appointment with the doctor so that your vet team can process it. Your doctor may also recommend blood work if there is suspicion of a significant amount of parasites within the intestines, based on physical examination.

Prevention and environmental control are key to avoiding or minimizing exposure and transmission of these crazy critters. It is always super important to pick up your baby’s stools right after they go to the bathroom, to avoid leaving parasites in the environment. Also, if you suspect or know that your baby has intestinal parasites, avoid going to common areas other animals go to, as they will be exposed to these parasites. Most of these are usually fairly easily treated, but hygiene at home will be vital, as well as routine follow ups with your pet’s veterinary team.

Well, I hope this column has been enjoyable and informative for all of you, guys! You know how I like to keep it classy and sexy — hahaha.

Happy Halloween month, and please remember to vote! Abrazos, my friends!

