DJ and producer Diplo is only the latest musicmaker to share his talents with his fans over the internet. He has announced that he will live stream DJ sets five days a week “for the duration of social distancing/quarantine practices.” The sets will be streamed on YouTube, Instagram and Twitch.

For his so-called Corona World Tour, each day’s set will be around a different theme, with sets on Sundays at 3 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays at 10 p.m. He also pledges to pay royalties to all artists whose music is used.

— Arnold Wayne Jones