Chef Kelsey Kerwin

Chef Kelsey Kirwen lodges complaint with EEOC after being fired from Bonton Farms

JOEY CASSIANO | Contributing Writer

Bonton Farms, situated at the edge of the Great Trinity Forest in South Dallas, is facing an EEOC charge of discrimination after chef Kelsey Kirwen filed a wrongful termination case against the Dallas urban farm, claiming she was fired due to anti-LGBTQ discrimination.

Kirwen was hired as culinary director for the Dallas urban farm on April 9, reporting to CEO Daron Babcock, interim COO Whitney Strauss and HR Director Kristin Battle. Kirwen said that when she was hired, Babcock knew that she is a lesbian and is married to a woman.

Kirwen said she found it suspicious that two of her subordinates resigned within a week of her being hired. And then, on April 16, Kirwen found herself in a confrontation with Angela Washington, a preservation chef who focuses on preserving produce through canning and fermenting processes, who claimed Kirwen touched her inappropriately.

Kirwen explained that she was merely pointing to Washington’s name tag and that any physical contact was accidental. Kirwen said she apologized, but Washington threatened to beat her with a large roll of aluminum foil, going so far as to touch Kirwen’s arm with the roll of aluminum foil to show she meant what she said.

Kirwen said that when Washington later followed her into her office to continue the confrontation, she recorded their interaction. She said Washington made derogatory statements about Kirwen being a lesbian and saying that she wanted to stay away from the kitchen because of all the LGBTQ people who worked there.

Kirwen said she continued to apologize to Washington, and that Washington eventually acknowledged that Kirwen had not sexually assaulted her. Kirwen said she believed the two women settled the misunderstanding at that point.

But the next day, even though Kirwen believed the situation had been amicably settled, Washington went to HR to lodge a formal complaint against the chef. And to make things worse, Kirwen said, Washington continued to intentionally behave in a way that made day-to-day operations difficult; she refused to speak to Kirwen and even went so far as to take parts of food shipments intended for Kirwen’s kitchen at the farm.

Kirwen said at that point, she didn’t know if Washington was still upset over their previous altercation or if she really did have a problem working with LGBTQ people in general. Either way, Kirwen said, the ongoing situation was taking an emotional toll.

“I was angry; I was shocked, and, most of all, I was hurt,” Kirwen said. “In a place where I thought everyone was accepted, I instantly felt like an outcast. I realized I was never and would never be welcomed into that kitchen. I’m heartbroken.”

On May 7, Kirwen said, she was fired for making “false statements made to leadership” regarding the confrontation with Washington, even though Kirwen had a recording that backed up her account of what happened. She said while Battle was the one who fired her, Babcock was also present.

Kirwen said that neither of the company officials mentioned her sexual orientation in any way, including making no effort to assure her that her being fired had nothing to do with the fact that she is a lesbian, even though the problem began because Washington had a problem with the fact that Kirwen is a lesbian. Kirwen said that

Washington faced no reprimand for her role in escalating the situation or for falsely accusing Kirwen of sexual assault.

Bonton Farms and Babcock, as its CEO, have been widely recognized for what the company is doing in South Dallas, and the company has been lauded for its inclusivity.

Brandon J. Vance, former president of Stonewall Democrats of Dallas, said he has visited Bonton Farms numerous times and has never encountered any homophobia in his dealings with Babcock or the company overall. But in her short tenure at Bonton Farms, Kerwin said she had a far different experience.

In 2019, a Virginia restaurant had to pay $40,000 to settle an EEOC charge of discrimination after management there ignored a gay man’s reports that other employees

were harassing him. Management at the restaurant failed to step in and defend the gay employee who was being targeted — the same thing that Kirwen said she encountered at Bonton Farms — and they made no effort to enforce the company’s anti-harrassment policies. Regarding the Virginia case, EEOC Regional Attorney Debra M. Lawrence said, “The EEOC is committed to ensuring that no employee or applicant is discriminated against or harassed based on sexual orientation.”

EEOC complaints follow a specific process, and as long as that process is ongoing, Kirwen can’t file a formal lawsuit. That process requires that the complainant wait 180 days beyond the date of the initial charge of discrimination, and Kirwen has said she will likely file a discrimination lawsuit once that deadline has passed.

Bonton Farms declined to respond when contacted for comment.