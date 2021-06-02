YouTube Originals revealed “major additions” today (Wednesday, June 2) to its YouTube Pride 2021, a multi-hour livestream event celebrating the LGBTQ community that will be broadcast on Friday, June 25.

The virtual celebration will feature celebrity emcees Demi Lovato, Olly Alexander with Mawaan Rizwan, Trixie Mattel and Daniel Howell — each hosting their Pride party from their respective YouTube channels. The livestream will include musical performances, giving challenges, special guests, live moments and more, and viewers will be encouraged to help raise funds funds for the The Trevor Project in the U.S. and akt in the U.K.

Each entertainer will each host an hour-long segment of YouTube Pride 2021. Now special guest Tyler Oakley joins the list of previously-announced talent that includes Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Peppermint and Denali Foxx, who will join the hosts throughout the live-streamed event.

YouTube also recently launched the #GiveWithPride challenge, a donation campaign that aims to raise $500,000 for The Trevor Project. Throughout Pride Month, YouTube creators will encourage their subscribers to donate via YouTube’s donate feature “with the promise of posting a highly anticipated stunt video to their channel if the goal is met (think: bleaching hair, recreating viral dance videos or getting a tattoo),” according to a press release.

To help reach the goal, during the month of June YouTube is matching any donations made to the “Give With Pride” campaign up to $250,000. Select creators — including PatrickStarr, Gigi Gorgeous, Elle of the Mills, The Fitness Marshall, Jackson Bird, Alannized, Jessie Paege, KingOfReads and Jade Fox — are set to air their stunt videos during YouTube Pride 2021 if the fundraising goal is met.

In the U.K., YouTube will partner with creators such as Jessica Kellgren-Fozard, Jamie Raines and Shaaba for a U.K.-based Give With Pride challenge in support of akt, a charity supporting LGBTQ youth who are facing or experiencing homelessness or living in a hostile environment.

This virtual Pride special will also incorporate the larger LGBTQ+ community with viewer submissions. Producers at JA Films have created a microsite with a call to action asking users and creators to submit video content sharing stories of pride, questions for the hosts and more. Select responses will then be featured throughout the stream on June 25.

YouTube Pride 2021 is sponsored by Levi’s and State Farm in the U.S.

