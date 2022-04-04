Unemployed? Looking for a new career or a job move? The City of Dallas and its partner, Workforce Solutions, have more than 200 positions to fill at all levels and skills. Connect directly with hiring managers and discuss the many vacancies they have an immediate need to fill.

Dallas is holding a city hiring event on April 7 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Dallas Convention Center, 650 S. Griffin St.

Parking is free. Just enter the parking garage from Griffin Street. When exiting, tell the parking attendant you attended the hiring event.

To register in advance, click here.

Participants must provide a valid form of identification. Those interested in driving positions must provide a valid driver’s license (preferably a Texas driver’s license). Be prepared for the potential to be interviewed and hired on the spot. If an offer is made, all participants must undergo a background check and possibly a drug screening which will be scheduled at a later date prior to starting.

— David Taffet