Crews with Dallas Fire-Rescue on this afternoon (Thursday, Feb. 6) were called to the Design District to battle a fire at an upholstery warehouse near 2460 Irving Blvd. WFAA reports that the building was evacuated around 1 p.m., as the flames began spreading across the rear of the building. Firefighters asked for additional crews to respond after the roof of the building collapsed.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Kurtz Frausun of Studio Frausun (KurtzFrausun.com) provided Dallas Voice with photos. See the gallery of his photos below: