More than a week before the Creating Change conference begins in Dallas, the catalogue for the event is available online at CreatingChange.org.

This is the 32nd Creating Change conference stage by the LGBTQ Task Force and the third time it will be held in Dallas.

The program includes day long institutes, workshops and plenary sessions. Daycare is available throughout most of the conference. A variety of religious services will be offered throughout the weekend. Game nights, hospitality suites and entertainment are all part of the mix.

Registration for the conference is available online or on site at the conference.

The conference is still looking for volunteers. One four-hour shift earns you a free day of attendance at the conference.

Creating Change takes place Jan. 15-19 at the Sheraton Dallas, 400 N. Olive St.

— David Taffet