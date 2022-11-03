This week Cooper Koch announced the rebranding of his boutique public relations and social media firm. Rather that rewriting Cooper’s press release, I am just going to reprint it here in full. We here at Dallas Voice wish Cooper and his staff at Multistory Media the best of luck as they embark on this new era of PR in DFW.

“After 20 years as Cooper Smith Agency, the boutique public relations and social media firm has changed its name and branding to Multistory Media to better reflect its specialization in storytelling for the commercial real estate, AEC (architecture, engineering & construction) and building materials industries nationwide.

“‘Why the change?’ asked Multistory Media President Cooper Smith Koch. ‘As we enter our third decade, I wanted something that both reflected that this agency is about so much more than me, as well as nods to our deep specialization in creating and telling stories for AEC, real estate and building materials clients.’

“The Dallas-based firm is one of only a handful across the country with a dedicated Building Products public relations practice area, allowing it to manage publicity, social media, awards, product placements and content development for national and international brands.

“The rebranding includes a colorful new logo, ‘Building Stories. Building Brands” tagline and updated mission and vision statements, developed with the assistance of Alexande DeBlieux. Additionally, Multistory Media will soon move into a new, more collaborative office space in West Dallas that matches its emphasis on teamwork and open communications.

“’I’m privileged to work with so many talented, intelligent, colorful, kind people every day. The new brand and workplace are two of many ways I try to show my gratitude,’ added Koch.

“Since founding the firm in 2002, Koch has been recognized numerous times as a leader within Dallas-Fort Worth’s business community, including D CEO’s ‘Dallas 500’ list of the most influential people in Dallas and Dallas Business Journal’s ‘Top 40 Under Forty,’ and the agency has been repeatedly recognized as one of the top PR firms in North Texas by Dallas Business Journal.

“Multistory Media’s building products experience includes well-known brands such as Overhead Door, Wayne Dalton, Daltile, American Olean, Rinnai, LATICRETE, Demilec, Soci Tile & Sinks, Harvey Building Products, ODL Windows, Karastan, Mohawk, Unilin, LXHausys, WarmlyYours and others. As part of Multistory Media’s public relations and social media efforts for its clients, the agency also has many years of experience securing organic product placements on numerous high-profile television programs, such as HGTV’s Property Brothers, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Rock The Block, Buying and Selling and Vacation House For Free, and Magnolia Networks’ Bargain Mansions, among many other shows. “

For more information, visit multistory.media.