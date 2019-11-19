A printer refused to print the latest issue of Due South, a magazine published by students at the University of Southern Alabama in Mobile, presumbly because of its LGBT content.

After receiving the fall issue to publish, the printer sent a note that said, “After reviewing the subject matter of the 2019 Fall edition of Due South, we must respectfully decline to print this issue of the publication,” according to NBC News.

The editor said the theme of this edition was diversity and included stories about race, religion, disability and LGBT issues.

But the printer was reviewing the subject matter? Each week, here at Dallas Voice, we send our issue off to the printer. The printer reviews the pdf and Kevin, who heads our art department and lays out the paper sometimes gets a phone call. A page may be missing. An ad might be missing. A folio including the date or page number may be wrong. But one thing the printer never does is review the content.

The Alabama printer told the editor of Due South they were a Christian company. “We are a Christian company that will serve the Lord God Almighty in any way we can,” Interstate Printing says on its website. What it doesn’t say is that they “review” the content of your publication before deciding whether or not to print it despite and contracts that may be in place.

The printer ended its note saying they hoped to work together with the university on future projects. The students responded that they’ll take their business elsewhere.

— David Taffet