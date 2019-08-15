A new chlamydia vaccine looks promising, according to recently-released study.

Chlamydia is a sexually transmitted disease that often shows no symptoms but can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease, tubal factor infertility, ectopic pregnancy and chronic pelvic pain in women, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

In men, it may cause prostatitis and urethritis with a watery discharge. Ejaculation does not have to occur to contract chlamydia. Left untreated, chlamydia increases a person’s chances of contracting or transmitting HIV increase.

The CDC calls chlamydia a silent infection because most people remain asymptomatic. Chlamydia is easily cured with antibiotics. HIV-positive persons are treated for chlamydia the same as someone who is negative.

In the vaccine trial in 35 women, there were no side effects and antibodies against chlamydia formed in the genital tracts. Researchers hope that, if successful, the vaccine will be combined with the HPV vaccine.

— David Taffet