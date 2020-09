The North Texas LGBT Chamber of Comnmerce’s Brewing up Business Dallas virtual networking meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 1, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Develop new business relationships by giving your 30-second commercial/elevator speech, sharing your contact information in the chat and learning more about how to support each other during the ongoing economic and healthcare crisis.

Admission is free to registered participants. For information email Lisa.Howe@LGBTChamber.com.

— Tammye Nash