Cathedral of Hope and Coalition for Aging LGBT partnered to offer flu shots from 10 a.m.-noon today (Monday, Oct. 25). I went to get a picture as well as a vaccine.

The vaccines were administered by Visiting Nurses Association. They said in the first hour they administered shots to about 25 people.

Will this be a bad flu year? The four representatives of VNA agreed that it’s hard to tell.

Last year was an especially mild year because we were masking more, socially distancing and regularly washing our hands. All three COVID-19 precautions helped make it a particularly mild cold and flu season.

They agreed this is a good year to get vaccinated for the flu because many people weren’t protected by a shot last year and we just don’t know how virulent a flu season we’ll have this year. As always, if you have an egg allergy, you shouldn’t get the flu vaccine.

— David Taffet