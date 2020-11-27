Nerve-wracking elections and quality TV

Hello my babies. Y’all, 2020 is almost over. This has been the longest — and shortest year — of my life. Some days seem to go on forever, while others fly by. Last month could have been April or September; it all just runs together. My brain, which is never been the brightest star in the sky, has turned to mush. I feel like I am losing my edge and my quickness. I’m on my way to Forest Gump’dom.

I swore I would not talk about the election or that titty-baby. But I rarely listen to myself these days. The B.O.B. (Big Orange Baby) still thinks he won the election, and I still worry there is a way he can change it to his favor.

There is some shady shit going on, and it terrifies me!

Can you imagine if the Democrats had tried this bullshit?

I’m not going to get on my soapbox and preach about this mess because I know that most of you that read this already agree with me — and thank you. I just want him to be gone.

I will say that one of the things I wanted to come from this election is a better, kinder America. I want a president that doesn’t call people names or make fun of them for disabilities. That bad behavior we’ve had to deal with for four years sets an example that far too many people follow. I, of course, want to gloat and do a big ol’ middle finger to the Right. But it wasn’t right when they did it, and, if we want a kinder America, then we should be the change we want to see in others.

But it is so hard! They don’t make it easy, and you can only say “Bless their hearts” so many times before you want to punch someone.

That does not mean we should not celebrate. The Saturday that they called the election for Joe Biden, we toasted with margaritas and smiled in a red county restaurant. I wanted to dance topless on the table, but I held it in — you know, for a better America.

Inauguration day for Biden, we will celebrate. I’m thinking shots and dancing here at the house. I will gloat in private. Actually, it is not gloating; it is a sincere celebration of hopefulness.

Okay enough about the weighty world stuff. I have a confession to make: I love cartoons and do not care who knows. I love animation. From Disney to Adult Swim, I don’t care; I will watch it.

Adult cartoons are my favorite. Big Mouth, Hoops, Family Guy, Rick and Morty, Bless the Harts and — my new favorite — Harley Quinn on HBO MAX. That is the funniest show out there right now, and almost every character is voiced by an actor you know. I am embarrassed by how much I am enjoying that damn show.

Another confession I have is my almost blinding love for British reality competition shows. The Great British Baking Show feeds my soul. I am not a baker at all, but I find myself caring about those damn contestants more than I care for most people I actually know. A few weeks ago, when Laura’s ice cream cake didn’t set in time, my heart broke!

I also develop such a crush on these adorable British guys. One season, there were like four cuties, and there always seems to be an adorable ginger on the show. Growl! I tend to go into a slight depression after the season finale.

Another one that got me in the feels is The Great Pottery Throwdown. God, I sound like the biggest weirdo! But I could not stop watching that show when I found it on HBO MAX. I watched all three seasons in eight days. I get slightly obsessed. That is another show where they always seem to have eye candy, and I will root for a cute boy, even if he is terrible. I’m talking about Kitt in Season 3.

Now I find out that there is a Great British Sewing Bee! It’s about fucking sewing, and I must find it to watch. If anyone knows where to find it, lemme know!

There is something about these British shows that just warms my heart. None of them have some big cash prize at the end; the winner of the baking one gets a cake plate as a prize, and the pottery one gets a hideous vase-trophy thing. They get bragging rights, and that is about all.

The other thing I love about those shows is how supportive the other contestants are. They hug and cry for just about every contestant when they leave the competition. I’m not a super competitive person, so I love to see that.

So basically, what I am saying is, I watch way too much television. I know I do, but during a pandemic when you are stuck at home, there is not much else to do. I tell my husband all the time, “That TV ain’t gonna watch itself!”

He shouldn’t have gotten such a big TV if he didn’t want me to sit in front of it.

When I was a kid, we had four channels to watch, plus PBS and three UHF channels. If you know what I am talking about, you know!

Then most of the channels went off the air at like 1 or 2 a.m. Now, there is so much stuff to watch…good stuff; hell, some of it is even great!

The caliber of shows out right now is amazing. The Crown, Queen’s Gambit, The Haunting of Bly Manor — and that is just on Netflix alone! It is the a golden age of quality shows, and if you can’t find something to watch, well, their is always The Golden Girls reruns on Hulu.

I think I know why my brain is mush … .

Remember to always love more, bitch less and be fabulous! XOXO, Cassie Nova