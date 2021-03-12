Vaccinations and foreign films

Hi all. How tha’ hell have ya been? Did you get your shot? Your Fauchi ouchie? Are you vaccinated yet?

That seems to be all anyone can talk about lately. I know I was obsessively checking my email, waiting for my turn to come up. Luckily, I got my first one the other day, and I exhaled a years’ worth of pent-up “OH GOD! If

I get it Ima die!” anxiety. Thank you to CVS for making the vaccination happen for me.

Back in early January, I signed up myself and my husband the same day in every county I could think of.

Tarrant County contacted him weeks ago to get his shot, and I just waited patiently. So, when I saw that CVS was taking appointments, I jumped on it and got in.

I swear it felt like I had won the lottery.

I’ve only had the first shot, but I have had no side effects at all; my arm wasn’t even sore. I hope the same goes for the second shot — which CVS scheduled along with the first dose. I had to wait in line for a little over an hour, but the time went by quickly since I was able to shop and surf the interwebs. (What did we do before smart phones? Talk to each other? Gross! No thank you!)

And before any of you keyboard police ask how I got the shot because I am clearly not 65 or older, I say to you: Mind your own business! At this point, even if I weren’t eligible for the shot, I’d probably lie just to get the shot. My pre-existing condition is Greg Abbott opening everything and dropping the mask mandate. There is your pre-existing condition. We need a vaccination against stupidity.

Y’all, I have recently been on a Korean movie kick. We as Americans are so stubborn and think that if the movie is not in English, then we have no time for it. Bullshit. There are some amazing movies made in other countries; some are dubbed over in English, but most are subtitled. I don’t mind subtitles. As a matter of fact, I keep subtitles on most movies I watch — partially from a lifetime of working in loud ass clubs and partially for my own comprehension.

I absolutely loved all of the Lord of the Rings/Hobbit movies, but I understood so many subtleties of the films with the subtitles on. Those fucking names of characters and places can be a little much if you haven’t read the books — not to mention all of the times some actor has whispered a line for dramatic effect, or the music and sound were so loud that I missed what they were saying.

Remember the Never-ending Story? The scene where Bastian has to give the Childlike Empress a name at the end of the story? I was an adult before I knew what name he gave her. He shouted it, and I didn’t understand what the hell he said, and as a kid I felt too stupid to ask anyone what he said. By the way, it was Moon-Child. I only know that now thanks to subtitles.

Okay so back to my Korean movie wormhole. We watched what is possibly one of the best action movies ever made, Train to Busan. It is awesome. Yes, it is a zombie movie, but it has some of the best acting from a child that I have ever seen. The movie is a rollercoaster. Plus, y’all know fast zombies are my biggest fear next to sharks and doing taxes. But that ending … that ending! I came awfully close to full on bawling. It is just so good.

Train to Busan led us to watch the sequel, Peninsula. It was okay but nowhere near as good as its predecessor. Peninsula led me to The Host. It’s about a creature that comes from a chemical-tainted river and attacks people. It is funny, suspenseful, weird and heartfelt — great special effects, great acting and a lot of fun to watch.

The Host led me to Parasite. Yes, I am late to the party on this one. It won best picture last year. It is so well-made and just a really good movie. Next on the list is one my friend Brandon told me about, The Taxi Driver. I’m so excited. It feels like I have suddenly found an entire new bunch of movies to watch!

With this lull in American movies being released because of COVID, I feel I don’t have to limit my movie watching to subpar crap movies.

If you have any other suggestions on really great foreign films, send me your list. I take my movie watching very seriously. I do not look at my phone during movies. If I ever find myself looking at my phone, then the movie must really suck. It is a huge pet peeve of mine, and it annoys me knowing that people out there are only half-ass watching great television shows or movies.

I know; I’m stupid.

You know, one of the hardest lessons I have ever had to learn was that not everyone is going to like what you like. You know how — when you find something that you fall in love with, a musical, movie, song or book — and you want your friends to fall in love with it, too? But then you end up being the only one obsessed with it, and you kinda get sad that you are on this love island by yourself. Then one day someone randomly mentions something you love, and you have an instant connection with them. I love that.

I absolutely hate — I mean HATE — when someone poo-poos on something you love. I fucking hate when someone will act like you are trash for liking Whataburger over In and Out. Or when they say, “Oh my God, you still watch The Walking Dead?” Like it is the saddest news they have ever heard. I don’t care if you like My Little Pony, Pokemon, comic books, Dungeon & Dragons or whatever. You do you! Like what you like unashamed. Quit shaming people for liking what they like; it is none of your fucking business.

Oooh sorry; I went a little dark there. Anywho … Remember to always love more, bitch less and be fabulous. XOXO, Cassie Nova